NORMAN, Okla. — A longtime Norman newspaper vendor is back on the road thanks to some timely assistance from both a local Ford dealership and the community where he’s built lasting relationships since he was a kid.
Calvin Steves has been selling and distributing The Norman Transcript to residents for the better part of 50 years. Many Normanites have a story about getting to know Steves throughout his years delivering newspapers on his route around town, which starts most mornings at the courthouse downtown before heading south to Campus Corner.
There’s even a bike rack immortalizing his legacy on the corner of Asp Avenue and Boyd Street, where passersby will notice a red-hatted stick figure, created by local artist Jennifer Robertson in 2016.
Steves’ route came to an unexpected halt last month when the engine blew on the sedan his brother Clifford used to drove him around. Steves said he was overcome with worry when he received the estimate for repairs on the car.
It didn’t take long for people to notice Steves’ absence, and the community stepped up to help.
Cleveland County Human Resources manager Alison Vinson has known Steves for 20 years. She first met him working at a bank in town, but keeps in contact with him when he stops by the courthouse.
When Steves told Vinson of his recent misfortune, she organized a fundraiser to get him the $1,000 needed for repairs.
“I thought, you know what, I’ve never done a GoFundMe, but I’ll try it,” Vinson said.
Mere hours after she posted the link on Facebook, Vinson said support came “pouring in.” The fundraiser quickly eclipsed $1,000, which is what Steves said he needed for repairs.
Vinson then got a call from management at Norman’s Confidence Ford — formerly Reynolds Ford — after they got word of efforts to help Steves.
She said Confidence Ford received a truck on a trade-in that was in good condition, and between the combination of funds from the GoFundMe and dealership contributions, they could help Steves get back to delivering papers.
Clif Prestidge, pre-owned director of Confidence Ford, said the dealership received a 1998 Ford F-150 on a trade-in from a University of Oklahoma professor.
“It only had 115,000 miles on it, it was kind of a farm truck, but we thought, ‘It’s a pretty low-mileage truck,’ so we called (Vinson) and decided, let’s fix this truck up,” Prestidge said.
After maintenance, including a new fuel pump, further inspection, windshield wipers and a detail, Prestidge and dealership manager Robert Rendino were confident the truck was ready to go.
“Normally we don’t sell vehicles of that age — we sell newer vehicles, so we had two of our master technicians look at it,” Rendino said. “To be a master technician you have to work on that brand for a 20- to 30-year period, so they know them very well. It took a few days, but we wanted to make sure it wasn’t something that was just going to keep giving them trouble.”
Rendino said they plan to get the fading hood a fresh coat of paint soon, but they don’t want to interrupt Steves’ hard work.
“We’re trying to get that addressed, but it’s going to have to be a day when (Steves) isn’t delivering newspapers,” Rendino said.
Steves said he’s back to delivering papers Wednesday through Friday with Clifford, and can’t wait to get back to vending The Transcript on Saturdays when the Sooners play at home. He said he wouldn’t be back selling newspapers and helping residents start their mornings if it weren’t for the help of Vinson, Confidence Ford and community donations.
“I don’t make (enough) money to get an engine,” Steves said. “I want to thank them all for donating so we could get us a vehicle. Everybody knows me around this town, and they want me to have this job for a long time.”
Prestidge and Rendino said everyone at the dealership marvels at Steves’ dedication and work ethic.
“I met him when I was about 24 years old, and I remember he was on a three-wheeler bicycle going around town, and we all admired him, so to take care of him, we were excited to do that and we didn’t even think about it — it was a no-brainer,” Prestidge said. “We admire him and his hard work.”
