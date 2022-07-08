Residents can prepare to conquer the hills and heat Saturday morning during the annual Norman Conquest.
Now in its 25th year, the anniversary charity bicycle ride will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at the J.D. McCarty Center, 2002 E. Robinson St. in Norman.
The ride features four distances: a 10-mile town tour that’s family friendly, plus longer routes of 23, 48 and 64 miles that go through Norman and the county’s hilliest parts.
Participants can receive T-shirts or jerseys featuring 25th anniversary logos and the event’s business sponsors. The ride is hosted each year by the Bicycle League of Norman.
Cost for the longer routes is $45, $25 for the 10-mile and $15 for the 10-mile without a shirt. Jerseys can be bought separately for $65. All proceeds benefit the J.D. McCarty Center’s summer camp for children with disabilities, Camp ClapHans.
“People are up for the challenge to go out and ride those hills in the heat. It’s something that people actually aspire to go do. The bicycle community is always up for challenges like that,” said Todd Hamm, Conquest event director. Hamm has been involved in the event for the last 10 to 12 years.
He said the most popular ride, by far, is the longest route.
Hamm, who has participated in the 64-mile ride in the past, described the course as challenging but enjoyable, friendly and fun.
Currently, he said about 200 people have signed up, but he anticipates about 300 by Saturday. Online registration expires at 4 p.m. today at bicycleleagueofnorman.com or via the group’s Facebook page. People also can register the morning of the ride.
Jim McCall, a frequent volunteer who is participating in the 64-mile ride this year, said his usual time for the long course is four hours, but some have done it in three hours, while others finish in five. He estimated that the 10-mile town tour takes about an hour to complete.
McCall said the toughest challenge for him is often the heat, though multiple rest stops are available to help recharge riders with liquids and nutritious snacks.
He said he plans on riding with friends this year, and they encourage one another through the hard parts. He suggested riding hills every week to prepare.
He said the hilliest parts include east of Noble around Etowah Road, and a hill nicknamed “The Wall” near Lake Thunderbird within the first 15 miles.
With the Conquest celebrating 25 years, McCall said it’s a “vote by people with bicycles that is has been an organized ride that provides a challenge, and it’s for a good cause to raise funds.”
Sharla Bardin, J.D. McCarty Center marketing director, described the event as phenomenal, and said funds raised help pay for programs at Camp ClapHans and children’s scholarships.
Some McCarty staff will be on hand to volunteer where needed at the ride, she said. Sometimes staff and McCarty volunteers will participate in the ride.
One year, Bardin said she participated in the town tour, which gave her a taste of the full Conquest.
“It was definitely a fun experience. I loved it,” she said, adding that it works as an outreach tool, too.
She said the ride offers something for everybody with the four routes, and offers residents the chance to see other parts of the county and scenic beauty.
“I really feel like it gives you such a great perspective of our area and you’re out exercising and meeting other enthusiasts, and I think all of just combines to be a really fun event that gives back to the community,” Bardin said.
Hamm said no roads will be closed off for the event, but the busiest intersections will be monitored by law enforcement to keep riders and drivers safe.
He said each rest stop will be monitored by at least four volunteers, and volunteers are currently working on moving necessary supplies from storage to the McCarty Center and marking off the routes.
In addition to being a rider, McCall said he volunteered for multiple years at the rest stops, which requires a lot of preparation months in advance and equipping each rest stop with proper quantities of supplies at the right times, based on the possible numbers of riders who would likely stop there.
Necessary supplies for riders, in addition to a bike, are helmets, shoes, sunglasses and water bottles, he said.
People who can’t participate in the ride may donate to Camp ClapHans directly through the J.D. McCarty Center.
McCall said he likes the McCarty Center and the summer camp because they provide for the physical needs of children with disabilities and breaks and instructions for parents.
Sarah Shanks, Bicycle League of Norman vice president, who was in charge of coordinating jersey orders, described the ride as well supported and unique in that all proceeds go to Camp ClapHans. She appreciates the service the McCarty Center provides to children with developmental disabilities and their parents, she said.
“Twenty-five years on now, it’s a well supported, well attended ride by everybody from amateur bicycle racers to newer enthusiast T-shirt riders,” Shanks said.
Hamm said the event typically raises $5,000 to $10,000 for the McCarty Center.