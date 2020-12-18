As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the cancellation of events, which could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue losses for local hotels and the City of Norman.
Despite restrictions on capacity and large gatherings in place by local and state leaders, a number of conferences and conventions are still scheduled to take place at venues in Norman next year. Meanwhile, some organizations are weighing their options or changing course entirely.
Larry O’Dell, director of development and special projects for the Oklahoma Historical Society, said the Oklahoma History Conference, originally scheduled for April 21-23 at the National Center for Employee Development Conference Center and Hotel in Norman, is going completely virtual, citing health concerns of group members.
O’Dell said the event was scheduled for Wagoner, Oklahoma last April, but was ultimately shut when COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.
“Hopefully the last time we have to do it virtually,” O’Dell said. “Most of our members are in the at-risk category, over [65%] are retired, so we figured it was best to not do it in-person.”
For conventions and conferences still scheduled for next year, Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman, said he has reached out to city officials on behalf of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference Center by Hilton, the Norman Hotel & Conference Center and the NCED.
Schemm said they are hoping to work with the city to get exemptions for hotels that have ballrooms exceeding 10,000 square feet to be able to hold groups at 50% capacity with social distancing, frequent cleaning, disinfecting and open doors for improved ventilation.
He said he hopes to be able to come to a solution that prevents these groups from leaving Norman, but also keeps conference attendees, other patrons and hotel staff safe.
“If they go somewhere else, you’re looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for each property as these groups come in,” Schemm said. “That’s with room rental, hotel rooms, food and beverage, so to lose a group like that, when you have already had a devastating year as far as business goes for hotels and attractions, it would be terrible for us to lose those groups.”
Schemm said the hotel and motel guest tax in Norman is 5%. With rates from $112 a night at Embassy Suites, that’s $5.60 a room per night that convention attendees are contributing to Visit Norman, the arts and parks. WIth over 700 attendees attending the OVMA Conference and staying three nights, that’s at least $11,760 in room taxes alone.
Conferences and conventions planned for the Embassy Suites include the ICBS SHOW for diversity in government contracting, Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference and the Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Association Conference in 2021.
Hayley Eberle, assistant director of the OVMA, said 2021 will be the conference’s third year in Norman, but there is uncertainty surrounding the event.
“ … Fingers crossed everything goes through,” Eberle said. “We have re-signed for Norman in 2022 also.”
Eberle said there are multiple ongoing conversations between the OVMA and the hotel, in addition to conversations between the hotel and city officials.
“They seem to be little more in contact with city officials and obviously since they are in Norman, they are tracking that a little more closely than we are at this point,” Eberle said. “We are having conversations with our executive committee now that there are some new local proclamations and state orders to see what our best plan of action is and how to move forward.”
Schemm stressed the importance of recognizing not only the $300,000+ per conference at stake for hotels, but also the boost in local sales tax and small business commerce that the events provide for Norman.
“ … All of those folks that come to town are going to go out and eat at our restaurants and go to our shops,” Schemm said. “We are putting capacity limits on restaurants with all the safety measures in place so they can come experience Norman safely and help restaurants that have been tremendously devastated by the pandemic.”
Schemm said it’s important to consider the impact that conventions can have on restaurants, shops and attractions in Norman, tiding them over until normalcy can return.
“We haven’t finalized anything yet [with the city], but we are hoping to come to some sort of resolution that not only keeps groups here, allows them to meet safely,” Schemm said. “We are not trying to do anything unsafe, but we feel like we can have these groups meet safely in Norman.”
