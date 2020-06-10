A citizen-led flag committee revealed the winner of its new city flag competition during a Norman City Council meeting Tuesday night. The flag was unanimously approved and will be formally adopted on Sunday, which is Flag Day.
Norman flag committee founder and co-chair Dr. Gabriel Bird, DDS, said the committee received about 115 designs from 58 residents, then the committee selected the top five. From there, 2,389 residents ranked each flag from lowest, 1, to highest, 10, during April.
Bird said the winning flag received an average score of 6.03. The other flags each ranked within two points of the winning design: first runner-up — 5.88, second runner-up — 5.48, third runner-up — 5.27, and fourth runner-up — 4.13.
The designer of the winning flag, who received a $500 prize sponsored by the Norman Board of Realtors, wishes to remain anonymous, Bird said.
Norman Realtor and flag committee co-chair Grady Carter said he enjoyed being “part of a common goal for progress in our community, especially during such a difficult time for so many.”
He said his favorite symbolism on the winning flag is a surveyor's compass, “depicting our community’s drive toward intentional living.”
“I’m very proud to be a Normanite, and I love that we had so many people participate, compared with other communities who have changed their flags,” he said. “We are excited to start flying a new Norman flag at our house.”
Bird said the city will not have to pay for current city flags to be replaced. Private and donated funds will cover those costs. The current flag will transition to being used only as a logo on streets, vehicles and letterhead.
“I am excited that the old flag will continue to serve as the city seal and remain part of our landscape. I have long appreciated the work of the original flag project in 1995 and admire those involved. I hope to carry on their legacy of citizen driven civic involvement,” Bird said.
Bird emphasized that the new flag is copyright free and can be used by anyone. Durable 3-foot-by-5-foot flags are available for purchase at Sublime Signs inc., 912 N. Flood Ave. in Norman.
“It has been an honor to lead the project to redesign Norman’s flag. When I took this project on, I set out to apply a system that eliminated as much of my personal preferences and generate a flag that could truly be for the citizens of Norman without any one person driving it through. I feel like we’ve accomplished our goals to bring Norman an exciting new flag,” Bird said.
