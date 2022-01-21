A candidate for Ward 4 has accused an opponent of stealing a mailer from a resident's mailbox, but the opponent says it was a mistake.
Gale Hobson said she's spent more than $4,000 on mailers sending them through the U.S. Postal Service, but her opponent was seen on a door video camera removing it from a resident's mailbox in the 1400 block of Moreland Avenue and placing his own inside.
The video, obtained by The Transcript from the Hobson campaign, shows Doane Harrison shuffling his own mailers under a clipboard to the top as he waits for the resident to answer the door. When there is no answer, he checks the clipboard address, then opens the mailbox and deposits his mailer at the same time he draws hers out. He then places the Hobson flier under the papers pressed to his clipboard.
Harrison told The Transcript he was the person in the video but did not recall it or why he would have done that.
“I'm just confused or had the wrong thing in my hand,” Harrison said.
He said he may have thought at the time he had mistakenly placed Hobson's mailer inside instead of his own because he had one with him that day to compare to his own mailer of similar size. He received a Hobson flier at his residence and had taken it with him, he said.
Hobson said she was shocked and displeased when the resident sent her the video.
“I’ve put my own money, out of my savings for this campaign and I’ve taken money from friends and family,” she said. “Now I and my donors have basically been stolen from. We don’t know how much damage has been done, if it’s only happened once. All we can do is look at the video and see the situation there.”
Hobson speculated that the act of tampering with mail is a federal crime. Theft or receipt of stolen mail is a federal crime punishable by a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.
“That's why the constituent was so upset,” she said.
Harrison also stated that he did not realize it was illegal to place a mailer in a mailbox unless the box bears lettering that reads U.S. Mail. He did not recall whether the mailbox stated U.S. Mail, he said.
According to the U.S. Postal Service website, mailers are not allowed on or in any receptacle without postage.
“No part of a mail receptacle may be used to deliver any matter not bearing postage, including items or matter placed upon, supported by, attached to, hung from, or inserted into a mail receptacle. Any mailable matter not bearing postage and found as described above is subject to the same postage as would be paid if it were carried by mail,” the site reads.
“We're being careful about that now,” Harrison said. “I did have one resident email me and say we're not supposed to put it in the mailbox. Initially, we were doing that.”
Harrison insisted that he had not done this at any other time, nor had his campaign supporters to the best of his knowledge.
Hobson said it is the only video she has received from a resident. She has not been notified by any other resident nor anyone in her campaign that additional mailers have been removed from homes, she said.
“I am asking that Mr. Harrison withdraw from the race,” Hobson said. “He has shown himself to take a step that was unethical, but by the video possibly illegal. That's a serious offense, and I don't think we in Norman, in Ward 4 especially, want someone representing us who would basically be a criminal at that point, and I don't think that's someone we want representing us.”
Harrison said he realized Friday that he might be breaking the law by putting his mailers in the boxes.
Hobson further suggested any remaining campaign money “should be taken from him by the Norman Ethics [Election] Commission so they can use those funds to stop this kind of behavior in the future.”
Finally, she expected an apology from Harrison to Norman residents.
“I think he owes the citizens of Norman an apology,” she said.
Hobson was not sure if she would contact the Postmaster to file a complaint but planned to speak to the Norman Election Commission. While the commission educates the public and candidates for municipal office about election rules, City Clerk Brenda Hall said the commission does not have any “investigative or enforcement authority.” Complaints must be directed to the state ethics commission, she said.
A call to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission was not immediately returned.