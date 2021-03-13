Following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement that all statewide pandemic related mandates would be lifted, some Norman residents believe their City Council will fall in line.
Several councilor and Mayor Breea Clark have said the governor’s move was not a surprise and they are holding out on science-based data before they proceed.
“Sadly, I am not surprised by the Governor’s announcement,” Clark said. “After the way he publicly supported the governor of Texas and the removal of his restrictions, I assumed this would happen relatively soon. Norman will continue to follow science and the advice of our medical professionals. At this time, all restrictions will remain in place. If we can get through St. Patrick’s Day and spring break without a rise in cases and residents continue to get vaccinated at the rate they have been, I am hopeful it will be safe to start lifting them soon.”
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said some residents are confused that Stitt’s actions mean the city’s ordinances are also lifted. According to Oklahoma law, municipalities are permitted to enact stricter laws than those imposed by the state.
“Kevin Stitt doing this prematurely does make our jobs a little bit harder,” she said. “A lot of people think he has lifted any mandate that has been given in Oklahoma, but that’s not what happened and some people are conflating his lift with municipal ordinances. To be determined on how we move forward.”
During Stitt’s announcement this week, he claimed that Oklahoma cannot “wait until cases get to zero” before returning to normal daily life for residents.
Ward 5 Michael Nash said no one is waiting for that target but he is advocating for a metric by which to base the council’s next decisions on the pandemic.
“We don’t need to get to zero cases to lift restrictions. Eradication is unrealistic, even in the long term--we need to get it under control,” he said. “Measles, SARS, MERS: diseases just as, or more infectious than COVID which we have been able to get under control by the net collective motivation and perseverance of human effort, despite the few who object. We will gain control over COVID. I would like to see cases of community spread become isolated in nature, where I can tell somebody at high-risk that they can go back out like before to shop for groceries where their chances of being in the same space as somebody with the disease in the four or five hours prior is so insignificant that if that person were my mother or my child I would not worry. However, such a subjective metric is inappropriate. I am encouraging the council to establish an objective metric by which to establish a level of successful control over the virus to guide the question of extension in June when the present mandate is set to expire.”
Nash said that if Norman’s mandates are lifted and a return to them is in order, it will be nearly impossible to reimpose them.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone said Norman’s mask mandate sunset date is based on data.
“Norman’s mask ordinance sunsets on June 1st, which is relatively in line with the massive vaccine rollout currently underway,” she said. “Infectious disease experts have been crystal clear that masking should not be lifted until everyone wanting protection from a vaccine has had an opportunity to be inoculated. We are making unbelievable progress in that direction, but we aren’t there yet. Prematurely lifting the ordinance only serves to undermine the effectiveness of the vaccines by giving the virus access to more hosts and further mutations that undermine the vaccine efficacy.”
Ward 4 Lee Hall was solidly against lifting any ordinances until data proves the need otherwise.
“The City Council will continue to follow CDC guidelines and the advice of the scientists and medical professionals who have been a part of our emergency management team from the beginning of the pandemic. If any changes are recommended based on new guidelines or recommendations from our team of advisors, I will certainly take that into consideration,” she said.
Ward 2 Matt McGarry, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock did not respond for comment.
Both Oklahoma City Council and Tulsa have extended its mask mandates through April 30.
