The Norman City Council talked development, homelessness resources, transit ideas and more Saturday as councilors ranked the goals they want to tackle in the next year.
Councilors wrapped up their day-long retreat — an annual getaway designed to give the council time to discuss ideas and goals members have for the city — with two hours of brainstorming and prioritization Saturday morning.
Each of the seven councilors present and Mayor Breea Clark got to share their own ideas and priorities for their wards, but councilmembers also submitted ballots ranking their top seven goals for coming year. Those ballots will be examined and collective goals will be ranked by City Clerk Brenda Hall come Monday, Hall said.
While the council spent some time on ward-specific issues Saturday, three major topics dominated the brainstorming and goal setting session.
Homelessness and affordable housing
Ideas for addressing homelessness in Norman sparked lively conversation Saturday.
While many councilors were focused on how to get resources to those dealing with housing insecurity or homelessness, some said they want to tackle what residents perceive as visibility and safety issues.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn proposed a “relocation assistance program” to purchase bus tickets or transportation to other states for homeless Norman residents looking to return to their original home states.
“Not everybody wants to go into housing, not everybody’s from here — it would be a good option for them,” Lynn said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley, who heads the Social Injustice League — which offers regular meals and other resources to unhoused Normanites — said in her findings, about 85% of Norman’s homeless residents are actually from Norman, not arriving from other states or cities. Focusing on addressing their needs, and specifically their struggles with mental illness or addiction, should be a priority for the city, Studley said.
Findings from The Frontier support Studley’s assertion — though it’s a common talking point that homeless Oklahomans are actually coming in from other states, the outlet reports that most of Oklahoma’s homeless residents are indeed from Oklahoma.
For the 15% who may be looking for a way back home or to another state, Studley and City Manager Darrel Pyle agreed it could be helpful to offer resources for them to get home, though Studley said there are more pressing issues facing Norman’s homeless population.
“We have to tackle the problems of mental illness and addiction, and that is the two biggest issues that face the people that are homeless,” Studley said.
Councilors agreed that Norman needs more accessible affordable housing offerings for those who are not homeless, but may be struggling with using Section 8 vouchers or finding homes they can afford.
Development and zoning
Councilors wanted to see more businesses thrive in Norman, but also agreed the city should be strategic about filling existing, vacant spaces with new businesses instead of creating more sprawl.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said she’s interested in focusing on revitalizing the Lindsey Street corridor after significant construction crippled many of the businesses in the area (a similar issue and desire exists along Ed Noble Parkway, councilors said). But councilors said they want to balance a need for development with a need to use resources Norman already has.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we have a lot of commercial real estate that is empty,” Ward 4 Lee Hall said. “Let’s make sure we’re smart about using what we have or reimagining what we have.”
Hall also advocated for a focus on the Center City Form Based Code, a set of zoning ordinances and ongoing redevelopment plan for central Norman that dictates what kinds of development or housing can be built in the area. Hall emphasized the importance of making sure Norman is incorporating multiple types of housing into that center city area “to draw a lot of different demographic groups.”
Along the same lines, Ward 8 Matthew Peacock proposed that the city use pattern zoning, which provides a set of pre-approved building designs for developers to pick from that don’t require an architect or engineer and don’t have to go through a review process.
“(Say) there’ll be a set of 15 different building types — you just go in city hall and say ‘I want that building type, here’s my permit fee,’ and you walk out with pre-approved plans ready to go,” Peacock said. “...It helps us divest from the one housing type that we’re getting.”
Public transit
A new idea from Lynn to increase Norman’s accessible transportation options drew interest from most councilors Saturday.
At a Community Planning and Transportation Committee meeting last month, several councilors heard about residents’ struggles with current transit options. Buses don’t run on Sundays and follow a set route, and some residents said finding wheelchair accessible taxis or rideshare services is both difficult and expensive.
Lynn proposed that instead of adding wheelchair-accessible vehicles to the city’s fleet, Norman enter a public-private partnership with a rideshare company.
He pointed to Arlington, Texas, where the city has teamed up with rideshare company Via to offer on-demand rides at a flat rate. Rides may be shared with other riders who happen to be on the same route, but the Arlington service has wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and can do curb-to-curb pickup and drop off.
Most councilors were immensely interested in the proposal Saturday, and decided to further flesh out Lynn’s proposal in committee meetings.
“This eliminates the need for the transfer station that we’re trying to figure out a place to put right now — this eliminates the need for trying to figure out the proper spots for bus stops, because now, you just call whenever you need a ride,” Studley said.