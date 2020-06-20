Ward 8 Norman City Councilwoman Alexandra Scott was arrested Saturday night in Tulsa County, jail records show.
Scott, of Norman, was arrested on a complaint for obstructing and interfering with an officer at 5:45 p.m. and her bond was set at $500.
Ashley McCray, of Norman, also arrested for the same complaint at the same time, Tulsa County jail records show. McCray, a former City Council candidate, founded Indigenize OU.
The Transcript was unable to reach jail officials or the Tulsa Police Department to confirm further details of their arrest or to confirm if they remained jailed.
The two were arrested with multiple people Saturday in Tulsa while President Trump's campaign rally was ongoing at the BOK Center, according to KJRH in Tulsa.
