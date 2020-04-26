Norman's COVID-19 case total grew by three as the State Department of Health reported 3,253 total cases statewide in its Sunday update.
The OSDH also reported one additional COVID-19-related death Sunday, bringing the state's total to 195 deaths. The death reported Sunday was not in Norman or Cleveland County, though the state's COVID Data Dashboard does not specify when or where it occurred.
There are now 206 total COVID-19 cases in Norman, where 18 people have died in relation to the virus. According to the Data Dashboard's Sunday update, 152 of those cases are currently recovered.
Cleveland County's case total also grew by three to 403 cases Sunday. 270 of those cases are currently recovered, and 27 Cleveland County residents have died in relation to the virus.
The state case total is up from 3,193 Saturday. According to a Friday report from the state epidemiologist, Oklahoma is now counting both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases (which fit a certain criteria outlined in the report).
As of the OSDH's most recent executive order report Friday, Oklahoma labs had processed 53,338 COVID-19 tests, 49,891 of them negative.
According to the weekly report from Oklahoma's interim state epidemiologist released Friday, Oklahoma had 660 confirmed COVID-19 cases from April 17-23 — a 1.9% decrease from the week before — and 48 deaths, a 6% decrease from the week before.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a phased plan that began reopening some Oklahoma businesses Friday, the City of Norman made clear last week that the local stay-at-home order is still in place until April 30, and that city leaders are making decisions based on health officials' guidance and local COVID-19 data.
The governor's guidelines are allowing Oklahoma municipalities to continue making their own decisions before May 1, when Stitt said he intends to implement the first official phase of the reopening plan statewide.
Friday's executive order report shows that as of Friday, 73 of the state's then-188 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. 17 of those deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, an additional resident has died, bringing the facility's death total to five and case total to 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. As of Friday, Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman had reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 77 positive cases among residents and staff.
Friday's report includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of Oklahoma's COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.1% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests last week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
