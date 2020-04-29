The State Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases in Norman and seven additional COVID-19-related deaths statewide in its Wednesday updated, which showed that the state case total has risen to 3,473.
Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death total now stands at 214, according to the OSDH. None of the seven deaths reported Wednesday occurred in Cleveland County.
The state case of 3,473 is up from 3,410 Tuesday.
Both case criteria and Oklahoma testing criteria have expanded over the last few days. The state's case totals now reflect both confirmed and probable cases in accordance with to CDC guidelines. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that any Oklahoman who wants a test can now access one (previously, tests were reserved for Oklahomans experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus).
Norman's case total rose from 210 to 215 Wednesday, while the city death total stayed at 18 as it has for nearly a week. 156 of Norman's total cases are recovered, meaning the patients involved are not hospitalized or dead, and are at least 14 days out from the onset of their illness.
On Tuesday, the city released a phased plan that will begin reopening Norman businesses and institutions starting this Friday, May 1. Cleveland County has 417 total cases — up from 410 Tuesday — and 281 recoveries.
The seven additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Garvin, Kay, Muskogee and Washington counties. Three of those deaths occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday; the other four occurred between April 16 and 26.
The OSDH's Tuesday executive order report showed that as of Tuesday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 61,619 COVID-19 tests, 57,794 of them negative. Of Oklahoma's 3,473 total cases, 2,319 are recovered.
Tuesday evening's executive order report shows that as of Tuesday, 86 of the state's then-207 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities. Carter Kimble, Oklahoma's deputy secretary of health and mental health, announced Tuesday that within the next 30 days, residents and staff at every Oklahoma longterm care facility will be tested for COVID-19 with a new saliva test.
17 of the state's longterm care facility deaths have been at Cleveland County facilities; that number has not changed since the April 24 executive order report.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 81 positive cases among residents and staff.
Tuesday's report also showed that 68.6% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services is also offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point of care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
