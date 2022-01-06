COVID-19 cases have once again begun to spike across the state and in Norman, where residents are seeing near record-breaking numbers of new cases and increased hospitalizations.
The City of Norman reported 1,108 new COVID cases over the past week a massive increase from the prior week, where 332 new COVID cases were reported in the city.
Norman has reported 260 COVID-related deaths.
Mike Potter, the Local Emergency Response Coordinator for the Cleveland County Health Department, said 57% of positive tests in the county are the Omicron variant and 43% are the delta variant.
This is the same trend seen across the state, state health officials said on Tuesday.
“Our team continues to monitor cases and hospitalizations to provide critical data that allows Oklahomans to make the best decisions for themselves,” stated Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “Coinciding with our increased case count and what other states are seeing, current data shows omicron is increasing in Oklahoma, and we anticipate that will continue.”
The state reported 6,280 new COVID cases Thursday, one of the largest single-day increases ever. The rolling seven-day average in the state stands at 3,742.
“Today’s case numbers reflect what OSDH has anticipated occurring due to holiday gatherings and trends seen elsewhere in the country,” the the Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a release.
Case counts have significantly surpassed the Delta variant peak, but COVID hospitalizations remain slightly lower as of Thursday.
The OSDH reported 1,066 COVID hospitalizations, 284 of those being ICU admissions. The Delta peak was 1,607 hospitalizations and 448 in the ICU.
Early science shows omicron is less deadly than the delta variant but is significantly more contagious. Because of the transmissibility of omicron, experts urge people to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions.
“The word that we want to get out is, don't let up on your mitigation processes,” Potter said. “Vaccines and boosters are the number one way to prevent serious illness. … Masks provide protection against all the variants. So it's not just the Delta variant — it's against all variants. So, you know, we recommend wearing a mask at all times if you're out in public.”