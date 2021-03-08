NORMAN — Norman Regional Health Systems COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped significantly over the last data collection period, following the state wide trend of decreasing hospitalizations.
During the most recent collection period of Feb. 20-26, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows an average of 22.1 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That number is down from the 32 average COVID patients the collection period prior.
This local trend is following the statewide trend of decreasing COVID hospitalizations. On Monday, Oklahoma reported 311 statewide hospitalizations, the lowest number in months.
Over the period of Feb. 20-26, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to eight. During the previous collection period, that number was nine.
On Monday, the state reported 89 COVID patients in the ICU.
