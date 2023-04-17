The city of Norman is launching a new department with a new director who will task a team of “doers” to tackle environmental initiatives.
Michele Loudenback, who previously worked as the city’s environmental and sustainability manager, is the inaugural lead of the Division of Environmental Resilience & Sustainability, or DoERS.
The purpose is to create efficiency as it promotes “One Water.”
“One Water” is an initiative to consolidate the management of drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and greywater under one roof, which Loudenback said is traditionally separated.
“While we typically break those into different categories, there’s really just the one water on this planet,” she told The Transcript. “The water we drink today is the same water the dinosaurs drank millions of years ago.”
Loudenback said by managing all these programs under the same department, the city of Norman will work more efficiently to increase water management efficacy and improve collaboration.
“Being in a separate department creates lapses between the people who should have been working together,” she said. “We also didn’t really have a way to research sustainability initiatives because we didn’t have the staff or the ability to focus on that.
“So bringing everything together gives us more resources, and more eyes and hands and brains to really do something great for our residents.”
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said the creation of this division follows the city’s recent opening of the Development Center, which was also established to increase efficiencies and improve the customer service experience in day-to-day business.
“We listened to our customers and reorganized our staff to build a more customer service-oriented working relationship, Heikkila said. “We endeavor constantly to continue building upon community relations through this type of positive change — listening to the wants and needs of our residents and businesses, and then putting them into action.”
Loudenback said she plans to increase the number of pollinator habitats and create a new outreach center.
“We have so much green space in the city and it would be great to be able to use it like we have at William Morgan Park and Prairie Creek Park, where we installed a few pollinator gardens,” she said.
The city is developing an area adjacent to the Norman Compost Facility at the corner of Bratcher-Miner Road and South Jenkins Avenue, which it plans to turn into an ecological site.
“There is an empty, bare piece of land,” Loudenbeck said. “It was purchased by the city a few years ago, and it’s now being called the Learning and Environmental Advancement Facility, or LEAF.
Karson Long, a Boy Scout, recently put up four “bee hotels,” which attract non-honey producing native bees and a “bat house.” Steve Easom, who runs TruProduct Holdings, LLC, has put in four honey beehives.
“I want to turn that piece of property into an outdoor research and learning facility for the environment, maybe even a place to have a tree farm where we could put in trees that were taken down for utility work, and a greenhouse where we can grow native plants to use on city projects,” Loudenbeck said.
She hopes to launch education programs to teach residents how to compost and perform other tasks that will benefit the environment.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he anticipates the kinds of programming Loudenbeck will bring to Norman.
“Ms. Loudenback brings a wealth of knowledge with her to this new position, having worked at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for 18 years before joining the Norman team,” Pyle said. “We look forward to the programs, projects and initiatives to come from this division.”
