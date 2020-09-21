Norman Cultural Connection (NCC) will host a series of virtual events with Tibetan Monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery through Oct. 3. A variety of events will take place over two weeks including a lecture series and the artistic creation of a mandala sand painting.
The creation of a beautiful sand mandala along with ritual chants and information on Tibetan cultural practices may be viewed live on NCC’s Facebook page through Oct. 3 where more details on the schedule are available. The creation of the sand painting with powdered and dyed stone, sand, dust, flowers, and charcoal will require between 75 and 125 hours. This free event is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Norman Arts Council Hotel Tax Grant Program. Funding for this program is also provided, in part, by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH. In addition, support has been provided by Therapy in Motion, Draper Realty, and Great Nations Bank.
Four public lectures will be offered, with a suggested donation of $10, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Karma and the Law of Cause and Effect. Additional topics include The Meaning and Benefits of the Chant: Om Mani Padme Hung, The Wisdom and Blessing of Manjushri, and Compassion for a Troubled World. The lectures by the Sacred Arts of Tibet tour group will be offered through ZOOM and registration to attend is required. Please visit the NCC website for more information and to register under Upcoming Events tab: www.normanculturalconnection.org
Monks from the Gaden Shartse Monastery in India have presented a series of lectures and created a sand mandala during annual visits to Norman since 2008. They offer these events to be of service to the world community by nurturing peace, harmony, compassion, and tolerance through cultural exchange. The tour group was scheduled to visit Norman in April, but they are not able to travel from their center in California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These Sacred Arts of Tibet virtual events are sponsored by Norman Cultural Connection, Inc. NCC is committed to enhancing awareness, understanding, and appreciation of cultural diversity, social differences, and the wisdom of world cultures by hosting events for the community. For additional information please contact Marial Martyn: (405) 201-9991 or email mmartyn@normancc.org
