Susan Herndon was recognized in 2021 as one of Norman’s artistic treasures.
Her image performing as a musician on stage by photographer Robert “Woodie” Woods (1948-2020) was included in a series of postcards titled “Norman Seen, Volume II; Cultural Heroes.” The series designed by Jennifer Robertson was funded by David Slemmons and Woods’ estate.
Captured were “Poetry, pictures and observations from and about the people who helped make Norman the cultural oasis it is today.”
Herndon has been one of those talented people creating art here and around the world since 1999.
Her work continues today with release of her 11th album, “Big Blue Beautiful Dream.”
A celebration of the new record’s release will include concerts by Herndon and the Bella Counsel at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Blue Door, 2805 N. McKinley Ave. in Oklahoma City.
“That was a great honor and huge surprise when Jennifer Robertson included me in the Cultural Heroes series,” Herndon said. “So many of my heroes are in that project. I was just blown away by the photo Woodie took and poem he wrote. It was so sweet.”
“Big Blue Beautiful Dream” is a dozen of her original compositions. Sixteen musicians have guest appearances on the disc, and most of them fall into the Norman Cultural Hero category. She brought together a list of players ranging from virtuoso guitarists known in area roadhouses to a University of Oklahoma trombone professor.
One individual from outside central Oklahoma is session drummer Andy Newmark, who performs on one track. He was a member of Sly and the Family Stone and played with John Lennon, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.
Norman percussionist Randall Coyne made the connection, with Newmark bringing him into the project. Musician and vocalist Herndon chuckled when asked how she views her responsibilities as a big band leader.
“Sometimes it’s like herding cats,” she said. “Sometimes it’s being den mother. Often, it’s not the easiest thing in the world, but it is so much fun. I love playing and doing my solo thing but love playing with these guys. They are the cream of the crop. I’m fortunate and lucky to get to play with all those guys.”
One gentleman wore multiple hats for the project. Most of the tracks were recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by Carl Amburn at Norman’s Mousetrap Studio. He also played bass and drums on a song, along with a background whisper.
“Carl is the man behind the curtain,” Herndon said. “He’s magical and has made so many great records for people around here. All hats off to him. He is so easy to work with and makes dreams come true. I can’t say enough good things about Carl.”
Amburn was part of a team that helped bring to fruition what Greg Johnson, proprietor of storied Oklahoma City music venue The Blue Door, referred to as “the best work of her career.” It was a project requiring a considerable amount of time in the making.
“I started on this record six years ago,” Herndon said. “Then we did a tour of England and Europe, so we needed a little CD of five songs to take along. It was a precursor to ‘Big Blue Beautiful Dream.’ I’m thrilled with the way it has turned out. The pandemic interrupted production.”
Deaths in the Herndon and Amburn families caused heartache and further pauses while they worked through life transitions.
“We have a lot of special guests on the album, including Jahruba Lambeth on percussion, a horn section, Roger Kimball on sax, Jay Wilkinson and Irv Wagner, who are bigwigs in the musical community around here,” Herndon said. “I was like a kid in a candy store excited to play with all these great talents.”
Herndon has learned to take the world as it is. She finds both artistic inspiration and solace enjoying nature. Herndon’s songs are about rivers, birds and kisses.
“Love Glasses” suggests it’s a good idea for everyone to view our planet through lenses of affection, rather than abhorrence.
“I just want to be in nature with its quiet and peace as much as possible, along with standing up for our rights that are seemingly disappearing,” she said.
Herndon relocated to San Antonio recently, where she’s counterintuitively found a natural oasis in the city. Learning home construction skills in a family enterprise has competed with her time for making music.
“I’m a right-hand man to my cousin in his building business,” she said. “It has been nice to make a change.”
Expect that Herndon and her band Bella Counsel — including guitarist Bob French, drummer Randall Coyne and multi-instrumentalist Steve “Murf” Murphy — will perform the entire new album as part of their Blue Door show.
“The second set, we’ll be doing a variety of new songs and my older tunes that people like,” Herndon said. “We’ll have a horn section and have incorporated them into all the songs, which has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl when Blood, Sweat and Tears and Chicago were some of my favorite bands.”
