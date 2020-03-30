NORMAN — As Oklahoma works to increase its COVID-19 testing capacity statewide, a Norman-based diagnostic test producer is now processing COVID-19 tests.
IMMY, a diagnostic test manufacturer that specializes in infectious disease, has partnered with the State Department of Health, state universities and the Norman Regional Health System to help increase the state’s testing capacity.
The company, which has started a new program called “IMMYLabs," will not be directly administering any tests, but will be processing tests ordered by local labs and healthcare providers.
IMMY is dedicating lab space, employees and instruments to the processing, and is currently able to process about 300 tests per day. IMMY is working to obtain more instruments that would increase that processing capacity, according to a news release from the company.
“IMMY’s role is primarily manufacturing and delivering diagnostic tests to other facilities throughout the world,” IMMY president and CEO Sean Bauman said in a news release. “However, in this unprecedented time, we knew that we had the ability to do the right thing and help with testing Oklahomans for COVID-19. This is our opportunity to collaborate and do our part in assisting all the amazing healthcare workers that are on the front lines.”
Increased testing capacity will be essential for the state to start moving forward in addressing COVID-19, health leaders say. OU Medicine’s chief of infectious diseases Douglas Drevets said Monday that Oklahoma — and the country at —are “still not anywhere near where we need to be” on testing.
“The things that we need to gain control [of the virus] are several — first of all, there’s robust testing, and by ‘robust testing,’ I mean 10 to 100 times the capability we have right now,” Drevets said. "This is not just in Oklahoma, but it’s also nationally.”
Oklahoma is taking steps to up state testing capacity, but is still prioritizing tests for those who are already hospitalized or are in higher risk populations.
According to State Department of Health reports, there are now 481 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, 60 cases in Cleveland County, 17 COVID-19-related deaths in the state and 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
