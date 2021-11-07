Many Norman dispensaries welcome a recent implementation of additional laws for their industry and hope the changes and future cannabis legislation will provide operational clarity and significantly decrease illegal business activity.
Emergency rules from House Bill 2646 and Senate Bill 1033 went into effect for the state’s cannabis industry Monday.
The laws brought changes to how dispensaries can display and show patients marijuana, laboratory testing requirements, legalities surrounding the sourcing of pre-rolled joints and the working relationship between the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
According to House Bill 2646, dispensaries can now package and sell pre-rolled joints, provided they don’t exceed one gram in weight. Until this month, only licensed processors could fill them.
Processors may still fill pre-rolls at a weight exceeding a gram.
Aubrey Mayberry, manager of Bud Brothers Coughy Shop, sees an opportunity to cut out the middleman with the new pre-roll law.
“Dispensaries are able to see the exact flower that’s going into the pre-roll, so there’s no question of quality from the processor or anything like that,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry said his store won’t be creating their own pre-rolls until ownership and management discuss what the process entails and how they can do it in a consistent way.
Clifton Dewers, assistant manager at Norman’s Herbal House, said the ability to create their own pre-rolls is nice, but doesn’t anticipate the process to be cost effective for most dispensaries given testing requirements.
Dewers said some dispensary operators believe they will be able to process their own pre-rolls using the flower’s testing to represent the flower, but when the plant matter is used in a pre-roll, it needs additional testing.
“Sending in the pre-rolls costs around $250, so it’s not worth it to roll our own with the [flower] in the bottom of the jars,” Dewers said.
Laboratory changes, testing, compliance
One aspect of HB 2646 Dewers anticipates will benefit the health of patients is the language prohibiting the operation of a testing lab while having financial interest in or ownership of a grow or dispensary.
Control over lab results means having the ability to omit metals testing or falsify product potency, she said.
“That’s a huge conflict of interest,” Dewers said. “People should be able to know what they’re putting into their bodies.”
The OMMA may now require marijuana business licensees to submit a product sample to a quality assurance laboratory when the agency has reason to suspect a given product may be unsafe or improperly tested, according to the bill.
Jerry Flowers, owner of UWD Wellness in Norman and Edmond, said laboratory testing has been one of the more concerning gray areas in the market.
“Tightening and consistency are needed on the lab side of things,” Flowers said. “Inconsistency in labs is alarming.”
In June 2020, investigators from the Oklahoma State Department of Health revealed F.A.S.T. Labs, one of the first industry testing laboratories in the state, had falsified results to microbial and heavy metal results on multiple product certificates of analysis.
The lab surrendered its license and ceased Oklahoma operations in September 2020, according to OKGazette.
In March, the OMMA filed to revoke the license of Nationwide Engineering and Testing, a northeast Oklahoma City-based laboratory. The company’s license was revoked in April after an administrative law judge ruled they were not in compliance with Oklahoma laws and regulations, the agency reports.
Jason Lacer, compliance manager for Bud Brothers Coughy Shop, said when a product receives a batch number from a laboratory, the testing information needs to be accurate, as it’s used for the entire life of the product, including the point of sale.
He said more clarity and oversight from the OMMA is also needed to ensure batch numbers and other testing details correspond with the manifest document used by marijuana brokers for detailing the qualities, transportation and sale of a product.
Patients shopping at Bud Brothers Coughy Shop can look at a binder filled with testing results called certificates of analysis on every strain of marijuana they carry. Lacer said uniformity and compliance at all levels ensures everyone gets what they paid for and patients receive accurate guidance from store employees.
“If someone is looking for a specific terpene or experienced a negative reaction to [a certain strain], [Mayberry] will sit down with them and look through [certificates of analysis] to try and figure out what works best for that person,” Lacer said.
OMMA director Adria Berry said she has heard multiple concerns from industry professionals regarding batch inconsistencies, and expects METRC, the state’s seed-to-sale system, which is not yet required due to a lawsuit, will address those issues.
“Once that’s up and running, it will be clear where the product came from, because there will be a clear chain of custody,” Berry said.
Display samples of marijuana
Patients will also see a change to how they can smell and assess characterics of a marijuana strain in a dispensary.
Gone are the days of patients getting an up close look and smell of a large jar of buds, said Herbal House employee Tre Neil.
“You sell so much of it just by getting them to smell it out of the jar and see all of the buds,” Neil said.
Ray Roden of Union Six cannabis distribution said the deli-style experience is important for many, but using a fan to waft an aroma toward a customer is an effective workaround.
The bill’s language also keeps dispensaries from displaying samples of medical marijuana weighing “no more than three grams” in seperate display containers for patients to examine up close, provided the samples are not sold.
Dewers said keeping fresh samples of strains in separate packaging will mean increased product waste, but the change is understandable for the sake of cleanliness.
Partnership between OMMA and OBNDD
With SB 1033, HB 2646 and HB 2904 now in effect, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority bolstered their partnership with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, according to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
According to a House of Representatives release, HB 2904 allows the OMMA to hire 76 new positions to work in compliance and enforcement areas. HB 2646 gives the OMMA additional authority for license revocation.
Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said the two agencies have worked together since the program’s infancy and that SB 1033 provided $5 million in OMMA licensing money to the bureau in order to set up a full-time enforcement unit.
“Our agency has been trying to work these marijuana investigations while also dealing with methamphetamine and drug trafficking organizations bringing fentanyl and cocaine into our state,” Woodward said.
Woodward said OBNDD hopes to eventually have 30 agents dedicated to marijuana enforcement to have 10 in the east, west and central regions of the state.
“We will also have a full-time attorney dedicated to criminal and civil action against violators, and are looking at hiring two or three financial crimes analysts who can dig through paperwork and money trails,” Woodward said.