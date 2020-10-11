NORMAN — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way spectators are purchasing tickets for high school athletics in Norman.
Excite Fundraising, a fundraising and sports marketing company that handles ticket sales for multiple school districts in the southern Midwest, including Norman, has integrated Purplepass, a digital, Cloud-based ticketing option into their model to modernize electronic ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure Norman athletes would still be able to play under the Friday night lights, T.D. O’Hara, Norman Public Schools director of athletics, knew that leadership needed to sit down prior to the season and come up with a plan to ensure safety for all parties involved in the process.
“There were things that we identified as being really important in regard to our safety protocol and guidelines all around for all athletic events,” O’Hara said. “One of the things is obviously the safety of our spectators as they enter our athletic venues and also our gatekeepers that put a lot of hours in in order for us to have these events.”
The highest priority was creating a safe environment, where people felt comfortable both working and attending. The solution to this, O’Hara said, was Purplepass, an all-digital and easy access platform for spectators.
To purchase a ticket, one goes to a provided weekly link through the district, which takes them to the Purplepass website. Upon purchase, a printable email confirmation is provided, or a QR code on the phone can be scanned at the gate.
“It’s a pretty fast and simple process and is one that we feel we really got out ahead of a lot of other districts across the state. I think we are one of the few doing it, especially with Purplepass,” O’Hara said. “I do feel like that moving forward, we would like to expand this. I look for us to do this for our varsity basketball games and at some point maybe incorporate this to other athletic events in the future.”
As they transition to winter sports, O’Hara anticipates the district will use the system for basketball. Their goal is to continue to use this for all of our sports, because the platform is not only accessible for spectators but easier for their workers.
“At some point in the future when things return to normal, our goal is to continue to use this process and expand into other sports, even at the middle-school level,” O’Hara said.
Ryan Hughes, CEO of Excite Fundraising, said early on in the pandemic, his company recognized the potential need for digital ticketing. They originally started planning to develop a proprietary platform. However, their focus subsequently moved toward partnering with a company that had already developed such software.
The decision was made to partner with Purplepass, which has over a decade of experience in digital ticket sales. Hughes called their CEO and talks began on how to apply the platform to Excite’s high school and collegiate partners.
“[O’Hara] is well-respected in the athletic director community and made a decision quickly to partner with us,” Hughes said. “We were already partnered with Norman on all of our paper tickets, but this is switching over to a different offering that makes for a safer experience for fans, and it reduces staff handing out cash. I think it’s been a good experience overall.”
Gabriel Afana, Purplepass managing director, said there has been an increase in people reaching out to adopt the platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Afana said in March, everyone thought the country would be fine the next month, but when April hit and positive case numbers continued to rise, events started canceling.
By Afana’s estimation, Purplepass has seen schools account for around a 400 to 500 percent increase in sales as districts around the country scramble to attempt to safely get students on the field and implement a system in which their families can see them play.
“I totally commend all of the coaches, athletic directors and admins because they have been busting their tails to figure out how to do all of this,” Afana said. “Usually, we are fighting to explain the value in [our platform], but they are like, ‘This is what we have to do to get this going.’”
