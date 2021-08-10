Several Norman education leaders have played key roles in creating an online professional development platform for teachers of English Learners that is now available to teachers statewide on the Oklahoma State Department of Education Oklahoma EDGE website at osdeconnect.ok.gov.
As part of its Teacher Professional Development programs, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence created the Teachers of English Learners Pilot Project to address a critical need for Oklahoma classroom teachers and their English Learners.
“Nearly 60,000 students in Oklahoma’s public schools do not speak English as their first language, presenting a challenge for classroom teachers who often do not have the training or resources to effectively integrate English Learner students into their classroom activities,” said Emily Stratton, project leader and the executive director of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Other Norman contributors include Project Manager Lisa Pryor, Virtual Facilitator Coordinator Charlotte Jones and Prep Course Content Leads and Virtual Facilitators Ellen Kraft and Marcie Levy. NextThought of Norman founder Ken Parker and his technical support staff Tony Tarleton, Matt Patrick and Michelle Nehrehns developed the online platform for the project. Ellen Starkey of iGrowth Lab provided technical support for the ESL Certification Exam Prep Course. Dr. Rebecca Borden, an OU world languages assistant professor, served on the project advisory committee.
The Teachers of English Learners project uses a collaborative online learning platform to provide professional development, networking and support for classroom teachers in schools with high enrollment of English Learner (EL) students. The project was developed by advisory and content committees made up of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence trustees and English Learner specialists from school districts and colleges. Six English as a Second Language-certified teachers served as virtual facilitators for the pilot project to answer questions and provide resources for participants.
When the foundation launched the platform in February 2020, the program was available to educators in 17 schools, with approximately 360 registered teachers. Today, more than 800 Oklahoma educators from 95 districts have utilized the online platform, thanks to the additions of an ESL Certification Prep Course, a webinar series and opportunities to network with other English Learner teachers.
Last September, facilitators added the free ESL Certification Prep Course created by veteran ESL teachers Kraft and Levy. The course readings, videos, activities and quizzes are tied to six state standards and keyed to 14 competencies addressed in the state certification exam.
To date, 98 Oklahoma educators have completed the prep course and are working their way toward achieving state ESL certification. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has awarded $80 exam fee vouchers to teachers who completed the course and will continue to award vouchers on a first-come basis for those who complete the prep course by Sept. 15.
The Teachers of English Learners project was managed by EDUTAS at the University of Oklahoma Outreach/College of Continuing Education. The online learning technology was developed by NextThought, an Oklahoma company that specializes in online professional development and community networking.