Norman city departments may have to forego replacement of police vehicles and other vehicles as officials grapple with a continuing $3.5 million budget shortfall.
By June 30, the Capital Improvement Project Fund will hemorrhage $600,000, which helps pay for the city’s fleet maintenance and replacement.
Norman Finance Director Anthony Francisco will address the city council at 5:30 tonight during a study session about the status of the CIP fund, the general fund and further cuts he will recommend.
While the University North Park tax increment finance district is tied up in a court challenge, the council has been forced to pay back funds from the general and capital improvement projects to the UNP TIF account.
The council reduced the project plan in the TIF agreement Nov. 26 to cover the shortfall.
However, until a petition to rescind the agreement is heard in court, the city is acting on the original agreement from 2006 and 2008 amendments.
“For the entire fiscal year, it will be about $600,000 coming out of the capital fund,” Francisco said Monday. “To date, it’s about $350,000 to $400,000 that has been apportioned out of the capital fund.”
Capital improvement projects typically cost more than $100,000 and involve construction of new or improved city buildings and infrastructure such as an emergency communications center.
Capital outlay projects are expenses for maintaining or replacing equipment with a one- to five-year life expectancy. Projects at risk are replacement of city vehicles, which include police, fire and public works equipment such as road patchers and backhoes.
“There’s about $8 million in needs, but we have $2 million,” Francisco said of the city’s aging fleet vehicles. “What we hope will happen is if there’s $2 million all together of vehicles being replaced, we hope we can save $400,000 on that $2 million purchase.”
A call to the city’s fleet maintenance division was not returned at press time.
CIP funds are to be used for “capital related projects,” Francisco said.
Funds that accumulate by voter-approved sales tax initiatives cannot be allocated to the general fund but must be apportioned for the purposes approved by voters. The Public Safety Sales Tax Fund and the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund are two examples in the CIP. Funds used in this account have to be related to capital projects.
Other funds in the CIP budget include the water fund, water reclamation fund, sanitation and sewer funds, and new development excise tax fund. The University North Park TIF account in the CIP fund makes up 2.01% of the fund’s revenue.
The meeting tonight will not include a public hearing but the study session is open to the public in the municipal building conference room. Seating is limited.
Mindy Ragan Wood
