The Norman Farm Market’s last season before moving to its new home is now underway, and patrons don’t have to wait until they can spend time shopping at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to stock up on fresh produce, meat and other local goods.
As more people shifted to working and shopping online due to COVID-19 over the last year, the Norman Farm Market now allows patrons to order from vendors on its website, with pickup available on Saturdays and Tuesdays.
According to a news release, customers can order at thewellok.org/norman-farm-market between Sunday and Thursday for Saturday pickup between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., or Wednesday through Sunday to pick up Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m at the fairgrounds, located at 615 E. Robinson St.
Market manager Kate Cooper said the option was created after the installation of the drive-thru market, an option prompted when the COVID-19 pandemic kept the market from opening in a normal fashion last year.
“It went ok, but it was not ideal,” Cooper said. “That’s kind of when we decided we really needed an online market that compliments our physical market.”
Cooper saw customers were needing a different way to pick up their food, and farmers needed a different way to sell their products. She said the pandemic magnified the need for an online option, but another factor was the convenience it provides for those with busy schedules.
“Whether you’re a busy professional who wants to grab some fresh produce on the way home on Tuesdays, or you just don’t have time to browse the booths on Saturday mornings, the online market provides a great opportunity to eat fresh and eat local,” Cooper said in a news release.
The addition of online shopping means more people can shop local, which also benefits vendors, Cooper said.
Cooper said shopping the market online is similar to shopping through Walmart’s website or via Instacart. Shoppers select desired goods, put them in an online cart and check out with their credit card. Once the payment has been processed, the order gets sent to the vendors, who then drop the order off on the customer’s pickup day.
For SNAP participants, Cooper said payment is done through withdrawal of tokens, which a customer can pay with on site before picking up their items.
Cooper said one of the reasons why she loves this development in the program is farmers are not charged credit card fees.
“All of the money that they put into the program, they get 100% back, and that’s important to me,” Cooper said.
Cooper has big dreams for the program, and said she hopes to see it grow, not only in the final season at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, but after it moves to a new location at The Well.
“I would like to see us have 50, 75, 100 farmers on this platform, and huge amounts of pickups every day of the week, and I would also like to do delivery,” Cooper said. “I feel like this is the first step in that process ,and really building this up to be something that is great for the community and get food to places that don’t have good food accessibility.”
