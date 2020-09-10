September is the start of harvest season, which means the Norman Farm Market is beginning its transition to fall offerings.
Saturday, Sept. 12 will be the market's last day in its temporary location at the Cleveland County Department of Human Services parking lot.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, the NFM will move back to its regular location at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds at 615 E. Robinson St., Norman Farm Market manager Kate Cooper said.
Cooper said in the fall market, customers will notice the cooler season crops return. She said there will be a lot of the same items seen in the spring, including radishes, cabbage, winter squash, pumpkin, spaghetti squash and acorn squash.
“We do have a really long growing season for warm weather crops in Oklahoma, so we are lucky in that regard,” Martin said. “We will probably keep seeing tomatoes and okra, and some normal summer squash, but things like melons will be phasing out at this point.”
Cooper said the NFM serves small farmers and small businesses in Oklahoma. Established in 1980, she said the NFM is the oldest farm market in the state.
“We have a lot of bakers and a couple value-added farm producers, so we are a great place to get weekly shopping done,” Cooper said.
The NFM is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from April until the end of October.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
