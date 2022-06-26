The inaugural season of the Norman Farm Market at The Well has proved fruitful for many vendors.
In April, the Norman Farm Market moved from the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to its new home at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave.
The move marked a new era — vendors sold produce and homemade goods at the Fairgrounds for more than four decades.
While it’s only three months into the first season, vendors are optimistic because foot traffic has increased during Tuesday and Saturday markets.
Soap vendor Jenna Ziegler, owner of Wild Bergamot, estimates Saturday market days are twice as busy on average compared to last year at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Farm Market manager Kate Cooper points to SNAP numbers as evidence of the foot traffic increase. In April, the first month of operations at The Well, the market saw a near 60% increase in average daily vendors year-over-year compared to the same month in 2021.
For the same period, there was a 63% increase in vendors redeeming SNAP food assistance tokens. An unnamed vendor reported a more than $2,500 increase in April.
Even with two market days left as of Friday, SNAP assistance purchases for June are up over $2,100 year-over-year.
The numbers are promising, and one longtime market vendor said he’s seeing familiar faces from years past coming to The Well for the first time.
Tim Davidson, owner and operator of Sheets-4-You has been a farm market vendor for 18 years. He said this season has been an adjustment, but business has been strong.
“A lot of people are still finding out every week that we are here at a new location,” Davidson said. “People that come in say they like the central location [of The Well].”
Candy Murphy, co-owner of Bent Tree Farm, is seeing a greater age range of customers this season. She said The Well makes the market more accessible.
“There’s a lot more traffic and more younger folks coming in, also,” Murphy said. “The grounds are easier for people that have carriages or have wheelchairs — it’s easier to get into and out of because it’s flat.”
Murphy said market days at The Well are clean, modern, airy and multi-functional, and are a place to learn and congregate as a family.
“We’re getting more younger people in here to learn how to grow things,” Murphy said.
Cooper said educational classes during the market are well-attended. Since opening in April, market goers have taken classes on spring gardening, backyard chickens and healthy mediterranean-style cooking.
Murphy also welcomes younger market goers who are eager to learn about farming and gardening.
Lynn Caldwell, owner of Roaming Buffalo Jams, Jellies and More, said the market relocating downtown improves its visibility, particularly among people 40 and under.
“At the fairgrounds, we had a lot of folks that were in their 40s and 50s, but I’m seeing a bunch of folks in their 20s — they’re definitely participating more now that we’re downtown,” Caldwell said.