Norman’s free celebration of film returns for its fifth official iteration Thursday, with opportunities for classes and screenings of shorts, music videos and full-length movies running through Saturday afternoon.
Norman Central Library, 103 W. Acres, will host a Filmmaking for Beginners with University of Oklahoma film professor Sunrise Tippeconnie from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening. The free class for teens and adults teaches basic filmmaking techniques in a “supportive and hands-on environment,” according to an event release. A basic understanding of computers and digital cameras is recommended.
Registration is found at pioneer.libnet.info/event/7019305# and less than 10 seats are left.
Friday’s schedule is composed of an evening of viewings, beginning with a test of cinema knowledge with film trivia, hosted by Andy Coulter from 6-8 p.m at Lazy Circles Brewing. The hour-long sessions begin at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Festival goers can play solo or with a team to earn “swag from the film fest and local sponsors,” according to the event flier.
Outdoor showcases begin at 8 p.m. at The Depot, with Mama Bears, a documentary about conservative mothers who become LGBTQIA+ advocates. 405 Brewing will sell beer at the showing.
Festival goers can visit Lazy Circles at 8 p.m. for the Oklahoma-made Short Films Showcase. The short lineup will feature Herb Greene: Continuum at 8 p.m. (documentary), Simon’s Safari: episode one (comedy), A Little Dead at 9:05 p.m. (horror) and It Mimics at 9:20 p.m. (horror).
The Music Video portion will feature “Matador Bell” by DoubleVee, “Quittin Time” by Jason Scott and The High Heat, “Cinco Pato” by Em and the Mother Superiors, “Espectrostatic Remix,” “Carry that Weight” by Laine and the Laters and “Hunger” by Sisteria from 9:30 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.
Friday’s finale is a showing of George A Romero’s 1985 post-apocalyptic zombie film, Day of the Dead, which begins at 10 p.m. at Recess Taco Park, located at 223 W. Main St.
A local filmmaker Q&A and mixer will endcap the festival Saturday. The discussion, hosted by Ben Richardson, Jack Hays, Chase Spivey and Yousef Kazemi, will take place 11 a.m. at Yellow Dog Coffee. An Oklahoma Film Networking Mixer Event runs at the shop from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information about Norman Film Festival, visit normanfilmfest.com
About the festival
In an attempt to provide film education and exhibition opportunities, The Norman Film Festival Foundation hosted its first festival September 2017.
Each year, with the exception of a COVID-related cancellation in 2020, the downtown Norman festival hosts local and international short and feature films, workshops and interactive interviews with local filmmakers. The foundation’s leadership — Chase Spivey, David Birdwell and Ben Lindesmith — established the festival as a bookend to the season, which begins with Norman Music Fest in the spring.
Last year, the festival adjusted from hosting all of its screenings at Sooner Theatre to open air settings, for the sake of safety. Organizers scheduled this year’s screenings outdoors, though some film-related activities will take place indoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.