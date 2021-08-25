On Sept. 10, 2021 the Norman Film Festival will be hosting its fifth film screening.
This year may seem a little different than years past, but safety is our number one priority.
This year we will be doing screenings in open-air venues, and we are encouraging everyone to wear a mask for their and their neighbor's safety.
We have four outdoor locations that will host films and shorts that everyone will love.
At Red Brick Bar, located at 311 E Main St., the back porch will be screening "Lapsis," directed by Noah Hutton. This screening will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
At Beer Is Good Brewing, located at 216 E Main St., the front patio and TVs inside will be showing Oklahoma Shorts, films made and produced right here in your own back yard. Showing will begin at 6:00 pm.
Lazy Circles Brewing, located at 422 E. Main St., will have an outdoor blowup movie showing LGBTQ+ Irish comedy-drama “Dating Amber,” directed by David Freyne. Showing will begin when the sun goes down. Seating is limited and your encouraged to bring your own chair or blanket.
The Depot, located at 200 S. Jones Ave., will be hosting "Oklahoma Mon Amour," including a food truck, 405 Brewing and live music from the movie by musician Katie Williams on the patio before the movie. Director Carolina Rueda, along with some of the cast and crew, will be hosting a live Q&A after the film showing. Make sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.
We feel we are keeping with the tradition of upholding the local films, including diversity in our showings and giving it a personal touch. We will have snacks for sale at each venue to keep with the tradition of going to the movies.
Watch our Facebook for individual events on each showing and time changes. We cannot wait to see you at the Norman Film Festival.