In the wake of several recent retirements, the Norman Fire Department has a new assistant chief: Mike Bussell.
“[Bussell] has always been a dedicated and hard-working employee,” Norman Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson said. “I know he will take that same level of dedication to his new position.”
Bussell was one of 13 candidates who applied for the assistant chief position, Wilson said. Though it wasn’t an easy decision, Wilson said he and Norman Fire Chief Travis King are confident Bussell was the right choice.
“We had some amazing candidates, and each one had their own strengths,” Wilson said.
Bussell replaced Mike Castell, who recently retired. Within the last week, the department also said goodbye to Capts. Jason Rogers and Kurt Holley and firefighter Brent Hopkins, who all retired after 35-year careers serving Norman. They were all hired together on the same day: June 20, 1986.
Wilson said he expects three new battalion chiefs will be named sometime in mid-July.
Bussell brings about 25 years of firefighting experience to the job, with 23 years in Norman and two years volunteering for the Harrah Fire Department.
After graduating from Choctaw High School, Bussell did a stint in roofing before looking into becoming a firefighter. He graduated in 1996 from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in industrial safety.
“I knew some guys who were firefighters and they sold me on it,” Bussell said.
Before being named assistant chief, Bussell served as a captain for 11 years, driver for seven and firefighter for five. He said some of the most special and memorable moments have come when he’s had the opportunity to deliver a baby.
“When we respond to a call, it doesn’t always end in a positive way,” Bussell said. “However, when you get to be a part of bringing a life into this world, it is a special feeling. I’ve personally been a part of three situations like that.”
Bussell is one of three department assistant chiefs. He’s shift commander on C Shift, where he assists with staffing for the city’s nine stations and maintains the department’s fleet.
“We’ve got a great group of guys on C Shift,” Bussell said. “They make it easy to come to work every day. They are all a great asset to the Norman community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.