The Norman Fire Department called in assistance from neighboring departments to respond to two early morning fires as a lightning storm swept through the area.
NFD deputy chief Mike Wilson said that around 2 a.m. Friday, the department received a call about a house fire in northwest Norman. Shortly after, NFD was also called to a fire at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house on OU’s campus.
Both fires were under control and out within a few hours, Wilson said, though the causes are still under investigation. The deputy chief said while the fires could be connected to the lightning in Norman overnight, he could not name an official cause as of Friday morning.
Wilson said the first fire occurred in the attic of a large house in northwest Norman, but that he had not been to the scene yet and could not comment on the damage.
The NFD had its ladder trucks at the house fire scene early this morning when the department received the call about the fraternity house fire, and was able to call in assistance from Moore and Little Axe’s fire departments, Wilson said. According to Wilson, no one was damaged at either scene.
The damage to the Delta Tau Delta house is heavy on the east side of the house, Wilson said, but firefighters were able to stop the fire at fire walls on the north and south sides of the house, mostly containing the damage to half of the house.
