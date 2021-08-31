Following the destruction that Hurricane Ida’s landfall left in Louisiana, Oklahoma sent more than 150 responders — including two Norman Fire Department firefighters — to help the state’s emergency response.
NFD’s Captain Justin Lechman and driver engineer Kyle Bernhardt deployed to Louisiana to help those in need following the hurricane. According to local officials, the death toll from Ida currently stands at two, but is expected to rise.
Both Lechman and Bernhardt are members of the Oklahoma Task Force team, which deploys to disaster areas like the aftermath of a hurricane. This is a volunteer job, NFD Battalion Chief Ronny Davenport said.
In addition to volunteering their time to help others in need, Lechman and Bernhardt’s experience on the team is a huge benefit for the NFD, Davenport said — the experience will help them learn skills that they can bring back to Norman to better help their own community in times of need.
“I think it's a fantastic opportunity, one for our department, to be able to have guys that are devoted to their job and to their community that want to step outside and even expand their knowledge base, and to go help out these other communities,” Davenport said. “One of the things that these guys can bring back to the department is the training that they get.”
Apart from how much Lechman and Bernhardt are helping people after the hurricane, Davenport said he’s excited for the stories they will have when they come back to the station.
Being firefighters and spending so much time with one another bonds the crew, and Davenport said the whole department is looking forward to hearing firsthand accounts of Ida’s aftermath.
“It's going to be a good conversation, and we'll be able to sit down and talk to them and maybe be able to develop something additional that would help out our department based on what they had to deal with there, because they're going to see it firsthand,” he said. “I don't believe the news can really paint a full picture for you … you don't get the smells, you don't get the odors, you don't get the soaked boots and the clothing and the trench foot, and all the things that are going to come along with being there.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said that it’s wonderful to see the NFD assist another state in its recovery efforts.
“It's very much the Oklahoma Standard in action,” Clark said. “I'm grateful that we have the resources and staff that allow us to provide this very important assistance during this very dangerous time.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people that it’s not just important to lend a hand to your immediate community — it’s about people coming together to help complete strangers in their time of need.
“We've learned it's not just about your immediate community — it's about coming together as a region, as a nation, and supporting each other, which we've done before in the past, but now more than ever, I think it's crucial that we continue to do so,” she said. “So it's very encouraging and it's wonderful to see our fire department getting out there and making a difference for others.”
The NFD isn’t the only local agency sending people to assist in the emergency response in Louisiana — OG&E has also sent more than 270 crew members to assist in the recovery process.
According to local reports, over 1 million people are without power in a situation that could drag on for weeks.
“Our crews are ready to go to work. We take pride in lending our resources and expertise to restore power to Entergy Louisiana’s customers should Hurricane Ida impact their electric service,” Andrea Dennis, OG&E’s vice president of Transmission & Distribution Operations, said in a press release. “We appreciate the assistance we received in times of severe weather events, and we are happy to answer the call when our fellow utility companies ask. We know people depend on electricity and our industry has long supported each other when disaster strikes.”