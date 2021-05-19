A much-anticipated Norman athletic center faces a $5.5 million shortfall due to the rising cost of construction materials, and a committee has asked staff to find cash to plug the hole.
The proposed indoor aquatics and multi-sport facility, named the Young Family Athletic Center, ran into higher construction costs, said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen. The facility is part of voter-approved special sales tax initiative Norman Forward.
“The market for all construction is going up everywhere,” Olsen said. “You can see that from the cost of wood, to steel, to concrete. Everything is more expensive everywhere, and we are hoping that the market stabilizes. Even if we add $5 million (now), hopefully we don’t have to spend all that.”
A jump in material costs reached above the project’s built-in contingency budget increases, Olsen said. Some savings in redesign have helped, like using other, more readily available materials without compromising the structure or operations of the proposed facility. Olsen told the ad hoc committee last week he is confident most of the funds can be found in other pots of city money.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the funds could come from the parks portion of the room tax fund.
“We just dedicate it as a project,” Francisco said. “It will probably be $3.5 million we could come up with from those existing funds. They would not be able to be used for anything else for the life of Norman Forward, basically.”
The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding in February with an operator for the facility, Santa Fe Family Life Center. The ad hoc committee met with Santa Fe staff members and FSB Architects & Engineers for a slideshow presentation on the facility Thursday.
One of the slides showed projections of $18.3 million in economic impact and an estimated $2.2 in sales tax revenue from the facility, but those calculations were based on the initial design, which was expected to draw national tournaments to what was to be a 50 meter pool and 16 courts.
The facility will now offer a 25 meter pool, eight courts to be used for basketball and 12 courts for volleyball and pickleball.
Committee member Cynthia Rogers asked for updated economic projections, and said she has asked for the new numbers several times.
Visit Norman Director Dan Schemm provided the original figures in May 2020, he told The Transcript Tuesday. The estimations were extremely conservative, based on an assumption of only 25% of the annual tournament capacity, he said.
He did not have new numbers for the aquatics center, which was scaled back after staff and council agreed the design exceeded the city’s revenue for the project, The Transcript reported.
James Timberlake, executive director of Santa Fe, assured the committee that the goal of the facility is to make sure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy it.
It will offer sliding-scale fee memberships, with partial and full scholarships for the disadvantaged as well as adaptive sports like wheelchair basketball, he told the committee. Youth and adult sports will be included.
According to the memorandum of understanding, the city will own the property and facility, while Santa Fe will be responsible for programming and routine maintenance. The city manager will review any policies related to the use of the building. There will be no cost to the city for operations.
An advisory council composed of local residents will be organized for public input, Timberlake said.
Norman Regional Health System will operate a sports and wellness clinic at the facility, but will “pay every penny” of the construction and design costs for its portion of the building, Olsen said.
The city will use $22.9 million in the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund, a tax increment finance district supplement for $2.7 million, and $4 million from the Young Family Foundation. NRHS will pay $6.6 million for its portion of the building.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for July 21, 2021, and construction is anticipated to start in early 2022. Staff predict the facility will open by March 2023.
