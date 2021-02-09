Major quality of life projects are on the Norman City Council agenda tonight, including increased design services and approving an operator for one of the city’s biggest sales tax-funded initiatives.
A proposed indoor aquatics and multi-sports center and a senior wellness center will require an additional $920,250 for design services, staff said in a report to the council. Both projects are included in a package of improvements that are funded by a special half-cent sales tax.
The Norman Forward Sales Tax fund was approved by voters in 2015. The increase in contract for design costs brings the total to $3.2 million.
The council initially approved $1.9 million in design services with Frankfurt Short Bruza Associates (FSB) in 2019, then an additional $324,925 in June 2020.
Design for the indoor aquatics center has changed since its original conception, and again with the failure of a general obligation bond package in August 2020. The bond would have supplemented a revenue shortfall for the design, The Transcript reported. The senior center has also changed in design and location several times.
“FSB has been working with the citizen ad-hoc groups, various stakeholders and city staff and now completed the schematic design phase,” the staff report reads. “Now that the site locations have been established, FSB can proceed with the design development and construction document phases of the design process.”
City staff also announced that a selection committee recommended Columbus Corporation to operate the indoor aquatics and multi-sport facility, a report shows. Terms of the memorandum of understanding state that the city would own the building and land, while the operator will assume any financial risks “with operating the facility.”
The operator will run and maintain the property at no cost to the city for a five-year renewable term. The operator determines “types of classes and services offered” but will “work to obtain community and user input” to determine additional programs to be offered, the staff report states.
The memorandum has been reviewed by the Norman Forward Financial Oversight Board and the University North Park Tax Increment Finance District (TIF) Oversight Committee.
Columbus Corporation may not be the only operator in the facility. Norman Regional Health System intends to run a “Sports and Human Performance Center” within the building, a staff report reads.
Conversations between the city and NRHS have been ongoing for months, the staff report reads. NRHS will fund construction costs for the center in exchange for a 15-year lease. It will also absorb the cost of design services “incurred by the city’s architect in that area attributable to the NRHS lease premises,” the report states.
The city will also ask council to approve hiring a construction manager, GE Johnson Construction, for $85,000, with $17,000 of the cost to be paid by NRHS.
The health provider will also be responsible for “routine maintenance and repair costs” to its leased space in the facility. Services will include “orthopedic patient care, integrative health patient care, nutrition, physical therapy, athletic training, strength and conditioning and sports performance and recovery services,” the report reads.
Improvements to Ruby Grant Park are also on the council agenda, including a construction cost of $1.1 million for a restroom facility, additional parking, walkways to practice fields and surface work to practice fields, the staff report reads.
A new plan for improvements to adult softball and youth football facilities is also on the agenda for an increased design cost of $132,535. The scope of the project was scaled down after the failure of the August 2020 bond package. The result of the loss of funds will mean the fields, which were to be located at 12th Avenue NE and Franklin Road, will be absorbed into Reaves and Ruby Grant parks, the staff report reads.
Improvements will include additional parking, landscape grading and drainage, trail and pedestrian walkway improvements, site lighting and irrigation, the staff report reads. Improvements will be made at both Reaves Park and Ruby Grant Park.
The council will also be asked to approve a purchase of software maintenance and camera warranties for the Norman Police Department for $71,786.
