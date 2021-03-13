The Norman High girl’s basketball team received a heroes welcome from Norman residents and city leaders for taking the state title the day after the team was subjected to racist insults on a livestream video.
Following their 48-37 victory against Bixby for the 6A state championship, they enjoyed a police escort from Tulsa to Norman where the sounds of cheers and heart-pounding music from Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” greeted them.
The well-deserved celebration comes after the team was subjected to racial slurs and other obscenities from videographer Matt Rowan, during the National Anthem at a state tournament quarterfinal game. The girls’ team kneeled during the anthem before a game against Midwest City on Thursday. Rowan’s remarks were captured on a recording, which was shared to Twitter.
Mayor Breea Clark organized the event with a clear message to the team.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever questioned it, but this city has your back,” she said.
NHS senior Chantae Embry said the support was amazing to see from the public.
“I think it’s amazing that we have so much support from everyone,” Embry said. “We’re here together as a family, as a team and just to see everyone supporting us is amazing.”
Kaylyn Simmons was overwhelmed by the affirmation.
“It’s just really cool to see how many people came out to support us and just show us support for all the hard work that we’ve put in this season,” she said.
Taking a knee was important to them to send a message of inclusion.
“I think it’s bigger than a game to us,” Simmons said. “We see it as important to play for everyone.”
State Rep. Merelyn Bell (D-Norman) presented a letter of commendation from Oklahoma House Democrats.
“Thank you for standing up for what you believe in,” Bell said. “The Oklahoma State legislators of Norman commend the Norman high girls’ basketball team for their outstanding accomplishments, hard work and commitment to their team sport and the game of basketball.”
Norman High coach Michael Neal expressed his pride in both the girls’ win and the moment when their character shined bright.
“Everything in sports, team sports, encompasses inclusion, love, teamwork. …The things that they stand for, things that they kneel for. All those things, it’s a carry over in life, so when they kneel it’s not only about social injustices or things like that, it’s more so of inclusion and love and the respect they have for one another,” Neal said.
“When things like that happen in this world, it’s not necessarily a negative. It’s just an opportunity for us to grow. The example that they have shown and set should permeate across this whole county, this whole country and this whole school.”
Neal reflected on the moment from a year ago when the team was unable to play due to the pandemic and the challenges the community and the school faced.
“The road from this time last year when we weren’t allowed to play because of the pandemic to this moment right here, is the most gratifying thing I think I’ll remember for not only myself but for these individuals, all the hard work,” he said.
“All that hard work, practicing twice a day, going through all the stuff with the pandemic and obviously what happened recently is a testament to the fortitude and their parents’ support because they have raised some great young women.”
Parents spoke to The Transcript about their own pride in the girls who they have nurtured to be strong and stand for what they believe is right.
“I have always talked to Chantae about standing up for what she believes, regardless if anybody else thinks it’s right — stand up for it,” said Rhonda Embry, Chantae Embry’s mother.
“She’s always done a fantastic job of doing that from the time she was young to take a stand for it. Lost a lot along the way because of it, lot of friends along the way because of it, but I taught her you stand up for people, if they’re being mistreated and she has run with that. It came to light this weekend like never before. I knew she would use her platform one day to do this.”
Mother to NHS senior Kelbie Washington, Kristy, said news of the racial slur was a shock.
“It’s a cruel lesson that any mother should not have to talk to their child about,” she said. “I’m glad they pulled together and that’s because of the bond they have together.”
The support from residents, young and old, was not lost on parents.
“To see all these little kids out here,” Rhonda Embry said as she choked back tears, “it makes me proud. So proud of the girls. I know they’re going to continue to do the work and do the right thing. I’m thankful and I’m proud.”
Simmon’s mother said she was eternally grateful for the gesture.
“This is Norman,” she said. “This is the community we live in and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
