Norman residents are working on a multi-pronged strategy to put the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority off its proposed routes in the city.
The turnpike authority announced a $5 billion 15-year long range plan to expand the state’s turnpikes with one near Lake Thunderbird in east Norman and one on Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City. The authority has claimed it will enhance public safety by reducing traffic congestion on interstates and brace for population growth.
A handful of residents from Wards 5 and 6 gathered for a Facebook live video with Ward 5’s councilor Rarchar Tortorello and former councilor Michael Nash. The meeting revealed the groups growing numbers who are casting a wide net for solutions to “puck the pike.”
Vince Dougherty, who lives in Ward 5, described an approach to defeat the turnpike’s plans as an “Al Capone” strategy. The notorious gangster was convicted of tax evasion — a weakness he didn’t see being investigated amid his other crimes, Dogherty pointed out.
“The battle’s going to be won on these maps and these meetings in the mistakes they’ve made,” Dougherty said.
Those present said mistakes appeared to be overlooking the fragile condition of Lake Thunderbird and running afoul of federal jurisdiction — land owned by the Bureau of Land Reclamation.
“So, the route is currently going near enough to Lake Thunderbird that it’s going through the Bureau of Reclamation, which is part of the Bureau of Land Management and the Interior Department,” Dougherty claimed.
Dougherty claimed there is a possibility that if the toll road came into contact with that land it would trigger strict regulations required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council during a study session that if the toll roads came under federal jurisdiction, the Policy Act would take effect. But she was unable to find any portion of the plan that would qualify.
Otherwise, the turnpike authority would be at liberty to follow state environmental laws, which are far less stringent, Walker said.
As to environmental concerns, Jessica Brown spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and OTA, said the authority “intends to engineer, study and construct the new alignments with non-federal funds; however, the OTA will follow all required federal regulations where the projects impact federal jurisdictional areas. The OTA will perform studies to ultimately avoid, minimize or mitigate for environmental impacts.”
Brown confirmed there are “areas where projects tie to interstate highways is known to require the completion of National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) efforts. Regardless of regulatory requirements, OTA is committed to avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating impacts to the environment and Oklahoma communities.”
Dougherty said he consulted with a local University of Oklahoma professor who has identified possible environmental phenomena that could trigger protections.
According to a Oklahoma State University study on Lake Thunderbird, no species are protected under state law there but there “may be” federally listed and endangered species. These included Whooping Crane, Interior Least Tern, Black-capped Vireo, Piping Plover and Arkansas River Shiner.
A resident spotted 10 endangered whooping Cranes in 2019 when the newspaper confirmed the sighting with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation. The conservation agency has introduced fish and plant species to the lake, but its efforts have been hindered by floods and droughts, the university study found.
“Dr. Amy Cerato has a PhD in geotechnical sciences and she is a civil engineer and professor at OU. She’s absolutely brilliant,” Dougherty said. “One of the ways to look at this from an environmental standpoint — there are things she looked at on just the environmental side that could create problems for the OTA and the state. The first thing is that this thing is going through an historical burial site. The third thing is a geologically-unique formation that exists nowhere else in the world, and that is rose rocks.”
Dougherty said he didn’t want to live anywhere the government is allowed to “disinter” the deceased to make way for a road.
Brown said OTA will route its construction around any cemetery in the proposed path.
Kelly Wilson said lawsuits against the turnpike authority would slow down construction and raise costs.
“Imagine Cleveland County trying to schedule 1,000 cases,” Wilson said. “There’s a trickle down effect to that. It slows down construction, and when construction slows down, they have to go ahead and pay their contractors — I’ve looked this up in the minutes — they have to do that, they have to go back to the commission and ask for more money. Every single time it’s delayed, it costs them money and time.”
Everyone agreed that sticking together has always won results for Norman residents, especially in Ward 5. Tortorello rehearsed the twice-defeated stormwater bonds because his ward’s residents showed up at the polls. When residents repeatedly urged Mayor Breea Clark’s to disband a politically biased reapportionment committee, Clark disbanded it.
“This is Norman. When things like this happen, we band together. This is who we are,” Tortorello said.
The councilor said “everything” for strategy is “on the table.” In “military style,” Tortorello said the larger the numbers for the resistance grow, the more organized the movement can become with delegated responsibilities and initiatives.
“This is going to be an uphill battle,” Tortorello said. “But if we all hunker together and work together and fight this together, I think we beat OTA … if we can get all 16,000 Ward 5 residents and all of Norman to fight this, it will bring epic pressure that the OTA cannot ignore.”
Other options
The power of the legislature to revoke turnpike plans came to naught after local lawmakers failed to win enough support to amend an appropriations bill Monday.
Nash has previously said the resistance movement is considering a petition for a state question to be placed on the ballot. While he did not have the specific language, the initiative would limit the turnpike authority’s ability to construct toll roads throughout the state, he said.
“The OTA has grown way too big for its own pants,” Nash said. “The whole state needs to be looking at what’s happening here.”
What’s next
Tortorello announced a website he launched Thursday night, puckthepike.com, which will feature videos and updates for residents in the path of the planned toll roads.
A demonstration “Go Away OTA” will be held at the state capitol on the 4th floor Rotunda at noon Wednesday. Speakers include Cerato, Nash, residents Tom Elmore and Inger Giuffrida and state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.