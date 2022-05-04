Norman High School class of 1972 is celebrating its 50 year reunion June 9-10.
For more information, Google our website at Norman High 72 (classcreator.com/Norman-Oklahoma-1972/) or contact Steve Long at oulongs@gmail.com.
A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 2:05 pm
Norman High School class of 1972 is celebrating its 50 year reunion June 9-10.
For more information, Google our website at Norman High 72 (classcreator.com/Norman-Oklahoma-1972/) or contact Steve Long at oulongs@gmail.com.
LaDonna Rae Moss (51) of Norman, passed away on April 30, 2022 at the Norman Regional Hospital. Services are pending with McMahans Funeral Home of Noble.
Rita Mae Colby (80) of Norman, passed away on May 1, 2022 at her home. Services are pending with McMahans Funeral Home of Noble.
Claudene Channell, 84 of Norman, died April 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Primrose Funeral Service Chapel. Family will receive friends on May 5th from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Perry Young. Place: First Baptist Church of Norman 211 W. Comanche. May 26th, 2022. 1:30 pm. Lunch will be served 12:00pm at FBC before the service. If wanting to attend lunch, please let us know so there is enough food.