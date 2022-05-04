20 year reunion
Norman High School's class of 1972 at its 20 year reunion in 1992.
 Photo provided

Norman High School class of 1972 is celebrating its 50 year reunion June 9-10.

For more information, Google our website at Norman High 72 (classcreator.com/Norman-Oklahoma-1972/) or contact Steve Long at oulongs@gmail.com.

 

Tags

Trending Video