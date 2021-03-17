Following the Norman High girls’ victory over Midwest City last Thursday in Sapulpa, NHS assistant coach Frankie Parks was sitting in his hotel room with his wife when he was left speechless by what he heard.
“Coach [Michael Neal] came to me and showed me the portion in which the announcer wished we would lose because the girls were kneeling during the [National] Anthem,” Parks said. “My initial reaction was, ‘you know everybody has a perspective on that, it doesn’t matter we came here to accomplish a goal.’ So, when it was first brought to me the second portion hadn’t been heard yet.”
Neal eventually left the room and Parks decided to watch the video to break down and prepare for their game the following day.
That’s when he heard it.
While kneeling for the anthem, Matt Rowan, an OSPN Live announcer, spewed a racist slur at the girls, calling them the n-word, during a live stream, carried by the NFHS Network, of the contest.
“As I sat there and prepared to watch the game, that’s when I kind of heard what he said,” Parks said. “My initial reaction was, ‘OK I didn’t just hear that.’”
His wife was sitting on the bed next to him, so he turned to her and they listened again together.
“My wife was kind of like, ‘Oh my God, he did say that,’” Parks recalled. “So, at that point, I contacted coach Neal again and he came up to the room and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’ and we listened again together and for me, at that point, that is where I became really really perturbed, that’s just wrong.”
Parks said the racial slur and hateful comments angered him. Not only do the girls he coaches have the right to kneel for the anthem, but he also had a fatherly sense of rage, he said.
“I have a daughter that plays on that team,” Parks said. “Once again everybody has their own perspective on kneeling, I don’t do it, my father’s retired military 24 years in, but my child does it and she has a right to do that and express herself.
“So, to hear that statement due to [them kneeling] is pretty disturbing.”
After the two coaches came to terms with what they had just heard, they had a decision to make — should they tell their girls?
“I think our girls are mature enough to understand that when they decided to start doing that, there could be some sort of negativity pointed in their direction,” Parks said. “So when that occurred we were going to tell them. Our girls have courage and they can handle these types of situations. … and they become stronger from these types of moments.”
The next morning, Parks posted a video clip of Rowan’s comments to Twitter.com. His post has received more than 2.6 million views and received national attention, including a message of support from the Women’s National Basketball Players Association.
Parks said there was no way his group, which was undefeated to that point, was going to lose after hearing the racism spewed at them.
“This was definitely a fire that was lit under them,” Parks said. “... There are certain things that are done or said that can either deter you from your goal or simply motivate you. … But I think that particular event really just said, ‘OK, now we’re really ready to go.’”
The Tigers (19-0) went on to win the Class 6A state championship two days later, but the coaches were more proud of the stances they took before tipoff than anything that happened during the game.
“I think as coaches we’re just proud of the girls [for] setting that example and doing the things that are hard to do sometimes and setting a standard,” Parks said.
“As for the young ladies themselves, they’re all going to grow from this and continue to become better people and [continue] to get their message across that everybody should be treated equally and fairly.”
Although people will never fully agree on everything, Parks encourages everyone to just listen and try to learn something from these girls.
“Take the time to understand what the purpose of the kneeling is about,” he said, “rather than it being about fitting someone else’s narrative.”
