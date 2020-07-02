A Norman High School faculty member who attended last weekend’s in-person graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to Norman High parents and staff Thursday evening, Principal David Jackson said the faculty member attended the ceremony before being diagnosed, and has been asymptomatic so far.
The unidentified faculty member was wearing a mask at the graduation ceremony and is now quarantined, according to Jackson’s letter. The district did not immediately respond to further questions Thursday night.
Norman High and Norman North hosted in-person graduation ceremonies on June 26 and 27 for the district’s seniors, who had previously only received virtual ceremonies. The district encouraged precautions like mask-wearing at the events.
Moore Public Schools also held in-person ceremonies last week. The district reported Sunday that a graduate at Westmoore High was tested for COVID-19 prior to attending the graduation ceremony last Friday, then received a positive test result after the event.
Jackson noted Thursday that the diagnosis “may cause anxiety and raise several questions” in the Norman High community, but that the high school is following procedures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Jackson asked that Norman High community members monitor their health, watch for symptoms and continue taking precautions, like social distancing and regular hygiene, to prevent further spread of the virus. According to the principal, Norman High will share further updates if the school receives more information it can publicly share.
