Editor’s note: Two Norman High School teachers quoted in this story asked for anonymity on the basis of job security.
NORMAN — As Norman Public Schools returned many students to in-person learning over the last few weeks, Norman High School faculty and staff remain concerned for the health and safety of their students and colleagues.
Norman High, like all NPS’ middle and high school sites, returned to in-person learning last Tuesday, just after Labor Day. By the following Monday, when NPS last released district case and quarantine numbers, NHS had 14 positive students, one positive teacher, 18 quarantined or isolated teachers and 98 quarantined or isolated students, by far the highest infection and quarantine/isolation numbers of any NPS school site.
Alongside quarantining teachers, Norman Public Schools — like other districts nationwide — has significantly less substitutes available this year than it might during a regular year. A district spokesperson said this week that last year, NPS had 382 substitutes — a standard number. This year, the district has 120 substitutes.
At NHS, the shortage of substitutes and the rolling numbers of quarantining teachers have a few implications. When there’s not enough people to cover all the school’s classes one-on-one, classes are combined and placed into a gym or auditorium space with adult oversight.
“That’s one of the main concerns, I would say, of our staff right now, is that there are not enough subs(situtes), and students are either going to one of the two gyms, or the auditorium with multiple classes,” an NHS teacher said. “We’re concerned that that’s kind of a breeding ground, because they’re all kind of being put in the same place. … It seems to me, and a lot of us, that the system just became immediately overwhelmed.”
The combined classes in large spaces are the first in a list of concerns presented by NHS faculty and staff in a two-page letter sent to the district Friday.
The two letter is signed by “ninety members of the Norman High faculty and staff” (no specific names are included), and lists five requests of the district, including enhanced sanitization in classrooms, daily updates from the district about positive cases, stronger leave accommodations and re-designed protocols for instances where multiple classes are combined due to teacher absences. NHS has 172 total faculty and staff, according to the district.
A district spokesperson said Friday that NPS is “in the process of reviewing (the letter).”
“As with any personnel issue, we will work with teachers and staff to ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed,” the spokesperson said.
The district is relying on seating charts to regularly place students in classroom spaces and determine, if someone tests positive, who was within six feet of them and therefore must be contacted and told to quarantine. At the NHS level, a teacher said educators are asked to upload their seating charts for administrator viewing.
In a statement to The Transcript, a district spokesperson said combining classes when teachers are out is part of the district’s commitment to keeping education running with teachers physically absent.
"As always, when school is in session we are committed to educating and supervising students even when their teacher is out of the building,” the statement reads. “In some cases this may mean that larger areas, such as gyms, auditoriums and cafeterias, are used as classrooms so that teachers can maintain social distancing for students and supervise more than one class at a time if a substitute teacher is not available. Seating charts are used and the contact tracing process remains unchanged."
But when cohorts and classes are placed in spaces like gyms and auditoriums, teachers — including some at a school site other than NHS — said they’re concerned for the reliability of the district’s tracing system.
On the first day of in-person instruction at Irving Middle School, five out of 11 of the school site’s elective teachers were quarantining already, leaving some of the remaining teachers managing multiple classes’ worth of middle school students in the school’s gym, two teachers said. Of those five teachers who were out, one could find a substitute, but the other four’s classes were combined in the school’s gym and managed by the remaining six elective teachers.
With multiple grades and activities combined in one space, it was difficult to find anything for the students to do during the combined class periods, said Irving choir teacher Renée Jerden. The remaining teachers ended up turning on “Shrek” for the students, she said.
“It was very difficult to social distance, and it was basically just a babysitting job, because the choir kids are not going to want to do P.E. things, the computer kids are not going to want to do speech and drama things — we basically just had to figure out some way to corral the kids and get them through the day,” Jerden said. “ ... We spent the entire time just kind of yelling at them constantly to put on their masks and social distance, because they just refused to do that.”
Jerden said that with so many students in one space during that day, she believes accurate contact tracing isn’t possible in the gym.
“We tried to keep our classes together, but without the social distancing, there’s just no way of knowing … based off of that day alone, if anybody was sick, there’s absolutely no way to accurately predict who might have been exposed,” Jerden said.
In communal spaces and regular classrooms alike, it’s also a challenge to get some students to mask, Jerden and NHS teachers said.
“This is the first time they’ve had to wear a mask for eight to 12 hours a day — us teachers have been doing this for four weeks — so they’re still having trouble understanding that at all times, I need you to have your nose and mouth covered,” an NHS teacher said.
With already-high quarantine numbers at NHS, teachers said they are also concerned that their school site’s general ability to contact trace is becoming overwhelmed.
Each school has a site health professional and an assigned tracer at the Cleveland County Health Department who work together to contact trace and, along with the site principal, notify anyone impacted. But at NHS, the situation seems to have become too much too quickly, a teacher said.
“I think the school has gotten hit with so many cases that it’s overwhelmed administrators’ capacity to contact trace, so there’s a lot of uncertainty going around right now about how many kids are out, if it’s coded “COVID,” what does that mean — we’re hearing from kids that they tested positive, but we haven’t heard from our admin about it, so I think the communication is really unclear,” an NHS teacher said. “But … my impression is that administrators are overwhelmed with the task of contact tracing.”
Teachers at Norman High and at Irving said the district’s definition of “close contact” has been strictly adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria, which is six feet or less. If students or teachers are just over six feet from a positive individual, they may not be contacted or told to quarantine, teachers said.
“The people who are being contacted are literally only the students who sat within six feet — and I’m talking about, in my room, the kid was six feet, two inches away, and I don’t believe they contacted that kid,” an NHS teacher said. “They’re playing it really close to the standard.”
The letter from NHS faculty and staff specifically asks that the district “provide daily communication with parents and staff regarding positive cases among students and/or staff that includes the number of new positive cases confirmed that day,” and that the district communicate case information with teachers in a uniform way “so that all teachers who should know can easily know if a student is out because of COVID quarantine or having tested positive.” Right now, the district is releasing a weekly report with case and quarantine numbers at each school site, and is notifying any individuals in close contact with a positive person, as well as that person’s entire school site, when someone tests positive.
Along with more clear communication, contact tracing training and more, the letter also asks that NPS provide regular and thorough classroom cleaning, especially in spaces where there have been confirmed positive cases. Teachers are being provided with a strong disinfectant that takes several minutes of sitting on a surface to be effective, and which several said they can only use at the end of the day.
One NHS teacher said their classroom desks are only cleaned throughout the day when they hand their students disinfecting wipes from their personal supply as students enter the classroom. The teacher also noted that they, along with their colleagues, have been unsure about whether their desks are being cleaned overnight.
The district will be transitioning back to remote learning for the next week after Cleveland County remained at an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education’s color-coded risk system. The letter from NHS faculty and staff asks that during this next remote learning period, the district address their concerns, which teachers said are primarily focused on health and safety.
“First and foremost we owe the Norman High community, who has long supported our efforts to provide the best education in the state to every student who enters our building, a safe place to send their children,” the letter reads. “We want our students to be in the building and to be able to engage with them on their education journey, but the safety of our school community comes first and always will.”
