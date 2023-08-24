They spent the school year 3,000 miles apart. When summer arrived, two Norman High School graduates returned home for internships at Oklahoma City’s Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Nabaa Al Hashimi and Katy Beaudreau were among 16 members of OMRF’s 67th class of Fleming Scholars. Afterward, they returned to college campuses on opposite coasts, equally determined to pursue careers in science.
Al Hashimi, a junior at Princeton, said she learned a variety of new skills while working with scientist Mike Beckstead, Ph.D., who holds OMRF’s Hille Family Foundation Chair in Neurodegenerative Disease Research.
Beckstead’s lab studies the brain’s reward pathways and the chemical dopamine, which sends messages between nerve cells. Al Hashimi’s work involved detecting changes in gene expression in those nerve cells during stressful events.
“What surprised me about research is how many times you may need to pivot your experiments or interpretation of data,” the chemical and biological engineering major said. “We had a lot of samples, which means lots of data. There has been a lot of trial and error to sort through all the data and figure out to interpret it.”
Initially, Beckstead planned to team Al Hashimi with another lab member. Her strong desire to manage her own research project convinced him otherwise. “I remember feeling the same way as a summer student many years ago,” he said.
“Not only were her results convincing, but I think she learned a lot about her ambition and abilities,” Beckstead said. “That’s really what the Fleming program is about.”
Since 1956, the Fleming Scholars program has given Oklahoma high school and college students hands-on biomedical research experience. It is named for Sir Alexander Fleming, the British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF’s first building. Alumni of the Fleming program include OMRF Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., and Distinguished Career Scientist Rod McEver, M.D.
Beaudreau, a sophomore chemistry major at the University of California, Berkeley, worked in the lab of Audrey Cleuren, Ph.D., studying how a protective layer in the brain can contribute to Alzheimer’s disease.
“Katy took on whatever was thrown at her,” Cleuren said. “After her final presentation, I heard several scientists say she clearly knew what she was talking about. That isn’t easy to accomplish in eight weeks.”
Following her internship, Beaudreau has shifted her specific career goal toward understanding potential drug therapies at a molecular level.
“I think she now has a much better understanding of what biomedical research is all about,” Cleuren said. “That’s one of our main goals with the Fleming Program.”
Applications for OMRF’s 2024 Fleming Scholar program will open in fall 2023. For more information, visit www.omrf.org/fleming.
