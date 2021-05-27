Norman High’s graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 29, due to severe weather warnings in Cleveland County, Norman Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon.
The graduation was previously scheduled for 5:30 Thursday, but will now take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harve Collins field. Gates will open at 8 a.m.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district decided to reschedule, NPS said in a statement.
“Storms are now anticipated to impact the Norman area in both the afternoon and evening hours. Although we were hopeful we could have our graduation early Thursday, district officials have been advised that in the interest of safety, graduation should be postponed,” the statement said. “...We know families have made plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety is our top priority. “
Norman North’s ceremony is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Harve Collins.
Follow along with The Transcript for updates as severe weather moves into the area.
