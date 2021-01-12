Norman High

An empty hallway is shown at Norman High School.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman High School will move to remote learning Wednesday due to technical issues, Norman Public Schools announced Tuesday evening. 

Norman High students will learn remotely Jan. 13 after a fiber optic line that serves the school was damaged, bringing down the school's safety and communication systems, according to NPS.

"Assignments will be in Canvas and students should look for further communication from their teachers," a message from the district said. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide additional information when it becomes available."

Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.

Tags

Trending Video

Emma Keith covers the coronavirus pandemic and education for The Norman Transcript, with a focus on Norman Public Schools and The University of Oklahoma. She is a 2019 OU graduate.

Recommended for you