To kick off the final week of Norman High’s annual fundraiser, assistant principal Greg Willis spent Monday on the roof of the school.
It’s philanthropy season at Norman High, also known as Tigerpalooza week, which benefits a different nonprofit in the community each year.
Students at the school have events planned throughout the week to raise money for this year’s beneficiary, Not Your Average Joe, a coffee shop that hires students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.
Willis joked with students as he sat in a lawn chair atop the school during passing periods.
“I’m just glad to be helping the students that work so hard,” he told The Transcript. “If they raise $100 every hour, it keeps me up here.”
Willis started his day on the roof above the band room at 8 a.m., and students raised enough money to keep him there until school ended at 4:15 p.m.
“The shop employs people with intellectual and physical disabilities, which is super cool,” said Lydia Bouchard, vice chair of Tigerpalooza.
Senior Emma Henry, Tigerpalooza co-chairman, said students will sing to classes or do other acts for funds, and even faculty, like Willis, gets in on the fun occasionally.
Claire Hopper, co-chairman, said the week’s efforts culminate with a schoolwide celebration event at 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside the school gym, where the nonprofit will accept the donation with a check presentation.
Tim Herbel, founder of Not Your Average Joe, said it’s an honor to be chosen for Tigerpalooza.
“I’m grateful for the impact that the students at Norman High School are making in the community of Norman and they’re an incredible group of kids,” he said.
According to its founder, Not Your Average Joe operates with the objective to provide meaningful employment, allow for social engagement opportunities and continued education.
Herbel said 80% of those with disabilities are underemployed or unemployed after high school.
He said the money raised by Norman High School during Tigerpalooza wil go towards the hiring of a special education teacher who will be on-site to help assist the individuals with disabilities.
“They will not just be there to work with our friends (with disabilities), but also to be able to train our employees to work better with those who have intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities,” he said.
Student Maybry Harrsion, vice chair of Tigerpalooza, said the special education teacher would have training to know how to help people with disabilities learn, and teach those without disabilities how to work alongside them.
Hopper said they can’t reveal how much they’ve raised so far, but they hope it’s enough to make an impact and support the nonprofit in hiring the new staff.
Last year, Tigerpalooza raised more than $50,000 for Royal Family Kids Camp.
In 2021, they raised $53,356.60 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
