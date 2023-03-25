Norman High School is about to swing into spring fashion at its 10th annual Big Band Dinner Dance.
The event is a fundraiser that will bring together music lovers from throughout Cleveland County.
Proceeds from the event will fund Norman’s band program.
At the event, locals Brad Benson, Norman High Fine Arts director, and Jeanne Stenis, band parent and longtime volunteer, will be inducted to the Norman High Band Hall of Fame.
“Big Band dinner dance with dinner music and dancing is a fancy event, but you don’t have to dress up if you don’t want to,” said Lindsay Bruehl, one of the event organizers. “But people do kind of come in their tuxedos, and it’s really centered around the students.”
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at the Nancy O’Brian Center, 1801 Stubbeman Ave. Tickets cost $60, but the event is nearly sold out, so Bruehl said those interested should buy now.
Matt Chandler, Norman High band director, said the jazz band will be playing ‘40s-style jazz music, including the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, as well as other styles.
“We’ll do old swing and stuff from the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s,” Chandler said. “We’ll do some newer music too, but the idea was like we’re an older type 1940s Big Band where people come and dance how they used to as the pop music back in the day.”
The jazz band is preparing two hours of music during school hours. Chandler said it is not often that the band has an opportunity to play for a gig as long as this.
“It’s a big, big deal to play that much music at one time. They love the challenge. It’s a lot of fun for them,” Chandler said. “All the kids look forward to this event every year.”
“We’ll do Woody Herman and newer stuff too,” he said. “I mean, we’ll throw stuff in there so everyone has something to latch onto. I have Beach Boys thrown in there, and we’ll do some Disney stuff. There is upbeat stuff and slow music.”
Bruehl said the band has already raised more money than it did last year, largely because of high ticket sales and sponsors. She said it is possible interest has peaked because people are interested in bringing back pre-pandemic traditions.
“It really was hard to pick this back up after COVID hit, but it seems like we’re back in a good groove again,” she said.
Money raised will go toward the band program and will allow it to travel for events. Bruehl said money raised contributes to the governor’s tree lighting, the Norman Christmas Parade, Norman home and away football games, the Norman Homecoming Parade, Norman basketball games, regional and state competitions, concert bands, orchestra, mentoring, annual concerts, and more.
Bruehl said the NHS Band Hall of Fame Award was established to recognize the history of the Norman High Fine Arts program, particularly band members, directors, and major contributors. Each year, a group of alumni and directors nominate potential recipients, who are inducted and honored at the event.
Evan Esker, a junior at Norman, plays percussion and will perform at the event. He said band has given him opportunities to connect with his classmates.
“Band is one of the most important things in my life,” Evan said. “It has introduced so many new opportunities to me, as well as given me some of the best friends and community I could ever ask for.”
Benson, who holds a doctoral degree in music education and education, has worked in Norman Public Schools for nearly 44 years — 21 years as director of Fine Arts. He has worked in visual art, dance, theater, speech, creative writing and music.
Stenis has volunteered for Norman High School from 2004-2011 and from 2015-2019. She was able to secure a donation of the Big Rig that the band uses for transporting its equipment. She played clarinet in orchestra and band. She is a John Phillips award recipient, and in her adult life, she has sung in bell and traditional choirs.
