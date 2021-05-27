Our Norman High School Class of '66 will have a 55-year reunion on June 25-26, 2021, and it will be another historic gathering.
As always, Norman High School grads from any class year are welcome and encouraged to join us in this landmark celebration.
We're currently on the hunt for venues for Friday and Saturday evenings. If you have a suggestion please let us know. Important reminder: A group photo will be taken each evening, so bring your happy face.
Both get-togethers will be casual, so no need to worry about having to cinch up a necktie or put on a gown. Each attendee will be able to order food and drinks from the regular restaurant menu and will receive an individual check.
As the Class of ’66's 55-year reunion approaches, please check our Facebook page and class website for updates. Until then, please help in locating missing classmates and their contact information and send to normantigers66@gmail.com.
We welcome all Tigers to join us in making this extraordinary event an enjoyably memorable one.
