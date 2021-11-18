Chants of “No justice, no peace” were audible all the way across the building at Norman North Thursday as students circled the high school, rallying for a man whose life would be spared just 30 minutes later.
Norman North and Norman High students walked out of their schools Thursday morning in solidarity and support of Julius Jones, the death row inmate who was scheduled to die at 4 p.m. Thursday, until Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt made a last-minute decision to commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
Students gathered on both campuses less than an hour before Stitt made his announcement.
Just after 11 a.m., students at Norman High made their way from the front doors to the football field, where they huddled and chanted. At 11:20 a.m., high schoolers began to pour out of the doors of Norman North, snaking into a line on the sidewalk and marching around the building with shouts of “Say his name! Julius Jones!” and “No justice, no peace.”
Reporting from Tulsa’s KJRH shows students at Booker T. Washington High School and East Central High School also walked out Thursday. On Wednesday, high school students at schools across Oklahoma City walked out, some making the trek to the Capitol to join other demonstrators.
Students who marched were at all levels of familiarity with the case — some said they just heard about Jones’ story this week, while others have kept up with the case or have personal connections to people who know Jones. Regardless of what they knew of Jones’ story, students said Jones’ experience was unfair, and hoped to see Stitt change his sentence.
“If there’s any reasonable doubt for someone that they’re innocent, then they should not even be on death row,” a Norman North student said Thursday.
As they demonstrated for Jones, Norman’s high schoolers said they were hopeful that Stitt saw and heard their action. While Stitt received a recommendation from the state Pardon and Parole Board Nov. 1 that Jones’ sentence be commuted, he did not make a statement on the matter until his announcement Thursday.
“Hopefully Governor Stitt does the right thing and signs for him to be released,” Norman High student Mikayla Parks said. “...It’s really hard to hear that someone could just play with a man’s life like that.”
When Stitt’s decision came out just after noon, video from OU Daily reporters shows students at both schools erupting in cheers.