With his classes online and the end of his high school career quickly approaching, Clark Melton turned to his digital talents and extra free time to create something uplifting.
The Norman High senior, like the rest of Norman’s students, has been learning from home for the last few weeks under a district-wide distance learning plan.
Now left with more free time than he once had, Melton, a member of Norman High’s video program, decided to highlight the good around town with a YouTube segment called “Nice Norman News.”
“For a couple days now, I’ve been wondering: Why is there not a news channel dedicated entirely to good news in Norman? So I decided to take that matter into my own hands,” Melton said in his first Nice Norman News video, released Wednesday.
Melton took his inspiration from actor John Krasinski, who started a YouTube channel called “Some Good News” late last month to provide encouraging news updates during the COVID-19 crisis. Krasinski’s channel features low-budget decor and production and occasional celebrity cameos and has already gotten more than two million subscribers in less than a month.
While Melton’s Nice Norman News audience is a little smaller, the nearly 2,000 views he’d received on his first video as of Thursday were still a surprise. The nearly 19-minute-long video features Melton — dressed in a suit jacket and tie — sharing positive headlines, cheesy jokes and an interview with the mayor.
“I thought maybe 60 people would watch it, but whenever I saw that it kept getting recognized in different places, I’ve just been watching it not necessarily blow up, but locally blow up, which is pretty cool,” Melton said.
Melton said he took about a week to brainstorm the video’s content, which blends the informative, entertaining and encouraging.
The video starts with a positive news segment — highlighting everything from Norman’s unpredictable weather to Norman residents cheering on staff at Norman Regional Hospital — and shares screen grabs of jokes Melton crowdsourced from his friends.
Melton, who serves on a committee with Norman Mayor Breea Clark, also threw local politics into the mix with a conversation with Clark he called “Mayor Clark and Clark.”
In the 10-minute segment, Clark discussed everything from what she and her family are doing at home to how Norman residents can continue social distancing to protect their community to the new Norman flag competition.
“A lot of people my age don’t really know what’s going on politically and with Norman in general, so I wanted to give Breea a platform to basically say what she thinks people my age need to hear about,” Melton said.
Melton said that while he initially hadn’t planned to make more videos, he’s considering more “Nice Norman News” segments with more interviews. The video is hosted on Norman High’s YouTube channel, “Morning Roar,” where most videos haven’t received as much attention as “Nice Norman News” has.
While parts of the video were for humor and education, Melton said also he wanted to bring some encouragement to his classmates, since “a lot of seniors are going through a hard time.” While Norman proms and in-person extracurriculars have been canceled this semester, Norman high schools will have a virtual graduation ceremony in May and — as Melton highlights in his video — have been promised in-person ceremonies when safe.
The end of the video encourages Norman seniors to mend broken relationships, connect with old friends or reach out to teachers.
“Now is not the time to give up. Your life is just beginning, and the best is yet to come,” Melton said. “If you’re having a hard time finding the light and purpose in today, I challenge you to create that light.”
