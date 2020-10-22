Due to COVID-19, the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner will not be hosted this year for the first time in 33 years.
A Norman staple over the holidays, the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner has provided free food and gifts for community members for over three straight decades.
“My staff and I have discussed many options that we might pursue, but came to the conclusion that we wouldn’t be able to follow safe conditions and as the founder and director, I did not want to be responsible for anyone who might get the COVID virus from working in any way with the dinner,” Bob Magarian, founder and director of the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner said in a Facebook post.
Magarian said in the post the staff plans to host the dinner again next year once it is safe.
“It saddens us not to be able to feed the families and to distribute toys to the children like we have done for 33 years. But be assured that we will be in full swing next year (2021) for the 35th Annual Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner,” he said in the post.
