Norman Area Home Educators are hosting a back-to-school night from 6 to 8 today at Norman Community Church of the Nazarene, 1801 N. Porter Ave.
Residents are asked to explore the opportunities available to homeschooling families as the Norman Area Home Educators host the annual event.
Nearly 50 exhibitors will be on hand to provide information and support for homeschooling parents, as well as homeschool student activities including art, dance, drama, music, sports, co-op classes, social activities, field trips, scouting and more.
For those interested in homeschooling, experienced homeschooling parents and exhibitors will be available to answer questions. A free “New to Homeschooling” seminar will be hosted from 6:30 to 7:30 for interested families.
The event is free and open to the public. All types of home educated families are invited.
Questions can be directed to NAHE.BTSN@gmail.com. Information about NAHE can be located at normanhomeschool.org.