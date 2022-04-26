The city's plans to locate a homeless shelter in the Griffin Memorial complex near Main Street and Reed Avenue have failed.
The Transcript obtained an email from City Manager Darrel Pyle sent to city councilors that said the Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which owns property in the area, had other plans.
“We will not be able to advance our proposal to move the temporary warming shelter to the Griffin Campus, as it would appear the State is moving forward with the development of a new Griffin Memorial Hospital construction project,” Pyle's email reads. “Although this move leaves us without a location for the warming shelter after August of 2022, the new Mental Health hospital with expanded capacity is desperately needed in Cleveland County.”
A letter from the health agency to the city indicated it would need to sell “most if not all” its land and buildings to construct a new mental hospital.
The announcement comes as the city faces an August deadline to find a new home for the shelter. The landlord has chosen not to renew the lease at the current shelter, 325 Comanche St.
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said staff will continue to “explore options, and will reach out to our Continuum of Care partners and ask them to join in the search for suitable accommodations.
“As more information becomes available, we will work to keep the community apprised,” Vrska said.
City council mostly supported the move to the Griffin Memorial complex. Ward 4 councilor Lee Hall, whose ward encompassed the proposed shelter and encompasses the current shelter, promoted services the shelter would offer such as case management and temporary stable housing for working people.
Hall did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday about the news.
One action step Hall supported was to expand the shelter’s intake process to keep sex offenders out of the shelter. Pyle proposed this idea to council amid opposition to the shelter from Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, who believed sex offenders would use the shelter despite not being allowed since it’s within 2,000 feet of a school.
Tortorello and Lynn opposed the shelter on these grounds even after Pyle’s proposed the screening update. Lynn also pointed to a Jan. 20 homicide by an unhoused person near the shelter and a shelter security guard tasing a person in a fight on March 31 as reasons to not move it to the proposed location.
Tortorello called the failed plans an “absolute win for protecting children.”
“Considering all the violence we've witnessed in the last six months at the current shelter, it just made no sense,” Tortorello said. “It'll force us to find a different solution that will benefit everybody.”
His plan to find another location included seeking partnerships with non-profit agencies which serve the unhoused population.
“I think if we, as a city, bring them together maybe we can find a solution,” he said.
Lynn, on the other hand, said he had “no plan B” for another shelter.
“My only goal is to not have this shelter located in Norman at all. Adding services begets more homeless, which begets more need for services, which begets more homelessness in our area. It is a never ending [sic] cycle that ruins cities,” Lynn said of a secondary location.
Other councilors voiced their disappointment in the news Tuesday. Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he was not aware of any partners in the community interested in the project.
“No churches, non-profits, or private entities have come forward with plans to operate a low barrier overnight shelter that I know of,” he said. “In the end, it’s clear that most people do not want this type of service near their home, business, or school but it’s needed and it has to go somewhere. Not ideal of course, but of all places in Norman, the Griffin hospital site seemed like the most appropriate given the historical use of the site for social services and it’s close proximity to other existing services. I do not currently have an idea of where else it could go as this option was already a last resort which is why we were even considering it in the first place.”
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman expressed her disappointment at the news.
“It's unfortunate that we have not been able to secure a permanent location for our warming shelter,” she said. “Hopefully the city can move forward quickly and work with our community partners and move on securing a new location quickly. I have not been advised of any alternative at this point.”