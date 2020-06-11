The City of Norman is starting an educational YouTube series that will kick off today with an explainer on the city budget.
Anthony Francisco, Norman's director of finance, will host the "budget basics" talk on at 2 p.m. today on the city's YouTube channel.
According to a Facebook announcement from the city, Norman is starting a video series on its YouTube channel to help residents engage with city processes.
The city budget has drawn widespread interest this week in light of local and national discussions about defunding police departments. While the Norman City Council was set to discuss and pass its fiscal year 2021 budget at its Tuesday meeting, the conversation has been tabled until June 16.
