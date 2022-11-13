The hair-on-fire housing market may be cooling off, but don’t look for housing to crash and burn — in Norman or Oklahoma — any time soon.
High mortgage rates, inflation, seasonality and uncertainty are prepped to sprinkle water on the hot market.
“Everybody’s a little scared,” said Norman real estate agent Tammy Waller, with Weichert Realtors Centennial. “They’re saying, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to be 7 percent [interest rates].’ I’m, like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s kind of normal.’”
The Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes are dampening Oklahoma buyers’ enthusiasm but shouldn’t trigger the fire alarm, suggests University of Oklahoma economics assistant professor Brent Norwood, Ph.D.
“With the increases by the Federal Reserve, it’s going to naturally slow down a little bit,” Norwood said.
“I wouldn’t forecast a crash within the next one or two years,” he added.
National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun said it is “not likely” the nation will see a 2008 to 2010-type crash.
Flickering star
Meanwhile, housing has been a flickering star for the economy.
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the housing market has “weakened significantly.” National sales dropped in September for the eighth month in a row.
Indeed, the number of homes sold in Oklahoma in September dropped 12 percent from last year, Redfin reports.
But Norman remains one of Oklahoma’s brightest stars. Nearly 200 Norman homes sold in September. That’s a 7% year-over-year increase.
Median sales prices in Oklahoma jumped more than 10 percent in September. Prices in Norman rocketed almost 18%.
“It’s insane,” said Norwood. “I’m in the Norman-Moore area and they’re building homes half the size of mine and twice the cost.”
Steven Admire, president of Tulsa-based Advantage One Mortgage, has seen mortgage rates gyrate from record highs of about 18.63% in 1981 to the January 2021 low of 2.65%.
He said homeowners were thrilled in the 1980s to refinance at rates unheard of today.
“Ten percent was a dream rate,” Admire said. “They were like, ‘Let’s refi (refinance).’”
Now 30-year mortgage rates are around 7%, nearly double March rates.
The ugliest house looked gorgeous all glammed up in 2.98% mortgage rates in June 2021. Would-be buyers sometimes learned the house was already under contact before they could even walk out the door, Waller said.
But, as mortgage rates doubled, ugly house warts inevitably popped out.
Waller said the local housing market is strong but the home buying experience is changing.
“It’s going back to normal. It’s actually still not even back to normal. We had a crazy two years that were extremely abnormal, with people paying way over asking price,” she said. “The market is just kind of getting back to a normal place.”
The flip
Admire said he’s noticed a recent change in attitudes coinciding with mortgage rates’ recent rock ‘n’ roll moves.
“It’s flipped. I’ve never seen that in my entire career,” said Admire, who’s been in the mortgage business 29 years. “Not that psychology. Not that mindset.”
Home prices kept shooting up over the last two chaotic years, so home sellers could afford to delay putting their homes on the market.
Now, Admire said, buyers have that luxury of time. They realize some home prices are beginning to decline. Now, they can wait.
Experts are hesitant to predict when, or how much, the mortgage rates might significantly drop.
“The Federal Reserve doesn’t know where they’re going to go in the next two or three months, how would we mere mortals know?” said Admire. “That’s for the bold and beautiful. I’m just a regular guy.”
What to do?
“The time to buy,” said Norwood, “would be now or last year.”
One strategy is to buy a house now and then refinance when interest rates decline, said the economist.
“But … waiting for interest rates to go down? You can wait but that might be two, three years down the road to get back to the 3 percent level,” Norwood said.
He said Zillow data shows the monthly payment required for a $400,000 house about 18 months ago now roughly matches the payment of today’s $250,000 house.
Before selling, homeowners must consider those high interest rates plus higher replacement costs, he said. But sometimes, sellers just have to listen to their hearts.
“If you’re looking to go buy an RV and travel the world,” Norwood said, “then, hell, yes. Sell.”
