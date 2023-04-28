Nearly 200 Norman residents gathered at Norman North High School on Wednesday night to discuss the good and the bad in their community and to offer ideas that could ultimately make the city a better place to live, work and visit.
The Stakeholder Summit was the first step in the months-long One Norman visioning process initiated in January by the Norman Economic Development Coalition.
One Norman is an effort to revitalize the identity and momentum of a community beset by years of contention and division, according to NEDC President and Chief Executive Lawrence McKinney.
Norman has struggled with collaboration and with willingness to find direction and a common consensus, McKinney said. His office has hired The Oklahoma Academy for State Goals to facilitate the One Norman process, which will conclude with a final report in August.
Julie Knutson, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Academy, said she was pleased with the community spirit she saw on Wednesday. People had a positive attitude, and they were active listeners, she added.
“Everyone got a chance to say what they wanted to say, and that’s what we hoped for,” said Knutson, a long-time Norman resident. “I have great hope in what’s going to come of the task force. Norman is going to end up with a positive outcome.”
NEDC Senior Vice President and One Norman Coordinator Crystal Romanyszyn called the summit a successful community brainstorming session that revealed what everyone thinks is most important to Norman’s future.
“What we had tonight was a really eclectic group of folks who came together to make Norman better, and to create a vision for the community,” she said.
Wednesday’s summit was open to any Norman resident interested in sharing their views on what they thought is most important to allow the community to be a stronger, more attractive, and livable city in the next 10 to 20 years.
The gathering was divided into eight groups, which spent about an hour and a half discussing their views, and each room produced a list of top 10 priorities it believed the community must address.
At the end of the three-hour summit, the groups produced 80 priorities in areas ranging from development and revitalization to transportation, homelessness, poverty, water, jobs, diversity, housing, growth, safety, and the environment.
Now, the One Norman process will move to the next step, which will be a series of four One Norman Vision Task Force meetings through May, involving more than 100 members of the Norman community.
The first task force meeting will be on May 3rd, with subsequent meetings on May 10th, 17th and 24th. While the May task force meetings will be closed to the public, all members of the Norman community will be invited to a public meeting on July 19th, when the Vision Task Force presents its draft report.
One Norman Co-Chair David Nimmo, who is also president and CEO of the Chickasaw Nation, said he is confident the process will foster collaboration and civility and will be an effective way to achieve the goal of establishing a vision for Norman’s future.
“I am summarily disgusted with the ways of national politics and its bickering and slandering,” he said. “Norman can do better than that, and this is an opportunity for Norman to do that.
“Cleveland County is a purple county, divided half-and-half between political parties, but everyone wants Norman to be a safe place with a stable workforce and good quality of life. The challenge is for all of us to agree on how to get there.”
